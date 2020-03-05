Prosecutors are moving forward in the case of a former Lake Havasu City business owner accused of defrauding dozens of watercraft owners.
In May, 30-year-old Steven P. Leprohon was arrested on 13 felony counts after he allegedly accepted tens of thousands of dollars from alleged victims in exchange for equipment and repairs that police say were never completed.
Now prosecutors say new victims have come forward in the case, and LeProhon was arraigned last week on 16 additional felony counts of theft and fraud.
LeProhon’s initial arrest followed six felony complaints in reference to separate incidents allegedly occurring between October 2017 and May 2019.
Police say that through his business, Steven LeProhon Marine and Motorsports, LeProhon collected payment up front from his customers and failed to complete work on victims’ watercraft and vehicles, leaving them at a financial loss. According to police, one of the counts against LeProhon alleged that he may have stolen parts from one customer’s vehicle, while another of the counts alleges that he may have sold a customer’s off-highway recreational vehicle to a California buyer without the original owner’s knowledge or permission, for about $47,000.
LeProhon was also reported to have worked on one victim’s engine repeatedly over a three year span, during which time the engine broke down repeatedly, the police report said. LeProhon was paid $10,000 to repair another victim’s engine, only to sell that engine for parts, according to police. The report says LeProhon never returned the victim’s money or replaced the victim’s engine, and was reported to have told victims to “take him to court.”
According to police, LeProhon initially admitted to using money paid by one customer to complete work for previous customers. An investigation into LeProhon’s business practices for the year previous allegedly showed that he consistently accepted money from customers upfront, and failed to complete work or did not do so in a timely manner.
LeProhon’s business, located at 1525 Industrial Boulevard, was closed last summer amid the allegations.
Now, LeProhon faces a total 29 felony counts of theft, fraud and theft of a motor vehicle. The additional charges against LeProhon follow the tumultuous trial against former Havasu business owner Tim McDonald, who was accused of stealing nearly $250,000 from customers through his boat consignment agency, Offshore Custom Marine.
Similar to the accusations against LeProhon, McDonald’s defense told jurors that McDonald accepted money upfront from customers in a failed bid to keep his business afloat. With more than 20 customers left awaiting payment for watercrafts sold by McDonald, however, McDonald was accused of fleeing Havasu to Newport Beach, Calif, where he was arrested in 2017.
Problems in McDonald’s case arose late last year, when court documents showed that many of McDonald’s alleged victims resided outside of Arizona, and would be unavailable to offer testimony at McDonald’s trial. McDonald was convicted of only one count of theft and acquitted on another count of theft.
Jurors were unable to reach a decision on the remaining counts against McDonald, and prosecutors said McDonald could possibly be re-tried. The decision of whether to re-try McDonald could be made March 23 by Mohave Superior Judge Billy Sipe, in a related hearing.
According to Mohave County Deputy Attorney Jefferson Piper, who is expected to prosecute the case against LeProhon, it is unlikely that similar obstacles could hinder prosecution against LeProhon this year.
“The majority of the victims (in LeProhon’s case) are interested in prosecution, and have cooperated with law enforcement,” Piper said. “I would anticipate them being available for trial. I’ve been following the (McDonald) case, and (LeProhon’s) case seems to be less circumstantial.”
Piper, however, was unable to say whether LeProhon’s trial could have a similar outcome to that of McDonald.
“Juries are always kind of unpredictable,” Piper said. “Reasonable minds disagree, and that can make a decision hard to predict before the trial begins.”
LeProhon is next expected to appear in Mohave Superior Court March 19 for a pre-trial conference.
