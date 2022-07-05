A Lake Havasu City man has been indicted on new felony charges while in custody at Mohave County Jail, even as he awaits trial on counts including escape from custody, burglary, kidnapping and motor vehicle theft.
Zachary B. Parlette, 24, was indicted Thursday on charges of assault against a detention officer via bodily fluids. The offense is classified as a Class Six felony under Arizona statute, bearing a maximum sentence of two years in prison. The incident allegedly took place on June 24, while Parlette was in custody at the jail facility while awaiting trial on his previous felony charges.
Prior to Thursday’s incident, Parlette received a psychological evaluation in his previous case, the results of which were submitted to the court on June 29 by court psychologist Lawrence Schiff, of Kingman. Schiff’s findings have not been made public as of Tuesday.
Schiff’s psychological evaluation was in reference to incidents which allegedly occurred in March, when Parlette was in the county’s custody on previous charges of aggravated assault.
Parlette was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center by county officials on March 19, when he allegedly escaped from the facility while still wearing handcuffs. Law enforcement officials say Parlette fled to a home on the 200 block of Coral Drive, where he reportedly forced entry and grabbed a victim within before stealing multiple items, including a vehicle belonging to another of the household’s residents.
Lake Havasu City Police officers found Parlette and the stolen vehicle in the area of Park Terrace Avenue and Park Terrace Drive, before Parlette allegedly attempted to flee from authorities at the scene. Officers pursued Parlette until he stopped at the intersection of London Bridge Road and Sailing Hawks Drive, where Parlette surrendered himself into custody once more.
Parlette is next expected to appear July 11 in Mohave Superior Court for a status conference on his March charges. He is also expected on July 11 to be arraigned on his new felony charge of assault against a detention officer.
