The Lake Havasu City Council got a bit of sticker shock Tuesday was it considered hiring an architect to design the city’s first municipal courthouse.
Although the $500,000 contract for the designs themselves were higher than councilmembers expected, the new estimated price tag of $5 to $7 million for construction caused the council to reconsider their options.
The estimated costs for Havasu’s courthouse are several times higher than the council was told when the issue last came up.
Ultimately the council voted 5-2 to approve the contract with DFDG Architecture based in Phoenix to design the renovations to modify the former Havasu Fitness gym into a functional municipal courthouse for up to $509,527 but councilmembers say they plan to keep a close eye on the progress and the expected construction costs. The design price tag includes $171,000 in itemized supplemental services that the city could potentially consider skipping, such as fire protection design, traffic analysis, a topographic survey and an optional second floor shell. The contract also includes $318,000 for what it calls base services comprised largely of creating the construction documents needed to put the project out for bid, and another $20,000 for reimbursable expenses.
Councilmembers Nancy Campbell and Michele Lin cast the dissenting votes.
Campbell said she discussed the design contract with local firms and designers she frequently does business with who indicated that $500,000 seemed like too much money to pay for renovation designs.
Ron Sampson with Selberg Associates, who will be partnering with DFDG Architecture on the project, said the fees are based off of estimates of how many hours will be spent putting the designs together and the cost of various specialists needed to properly design a courthouse. He said throughout the industry a design fee is generally about 10 percent of the construction cost – and the $500,000 design contract fits into those parameters with construction expected to cost between $5 million and $7 million.
Sampson said Mohave County paid $2 million for their courthouse designs, with construction expected to cost $20 million at the time. DFDG Architecture and Selberg Associates also partnered to design the new Mohave County Courthouse.
In the proposed Capital Improvement Plan that City Council went over during a work session on April 22 and is scheduled to finalize on June 8, the estimated cost to design the renovations is $345,000 with constriction costs estimated at about $1.4 million. The council agreed to purchase the building from Havasu Fitness back in August for about $3 million.
Campbell asked if councilmembers believe that the city could afford another $7 million for courthouse, and suggested that they reconsider.
“At this particular time building is bad,” Campbell said. “I would request to postpone this and maybe submit for RFQs in about three or four months. With that being said we hope that our material supply issues are not so difficult as it is now. We thought that we weren’t going to build this out for five years and we were going to save money for it. Now we have got it and we are rushing it through.”
Dolan agreed, noting that the new estimated cost of construction is a lot of money.
“I would in no way vote for $5 million when it came up in front of us in December,” Dolan said.
Mayor Cal Sheehy said he too was surprised by the high construction price tag mentioned during the meeting.
“I would have fallen off my chair if I didn’t have arms to keep me in,” Sheehy said.
But as for the actual designs, Sheehy said he feels the city has to do something in order to determine the correct path forward.
“I don’t believe that the council’s intention was ever to spend $5 to $7 million – that is not a thing,” Sheehy said. “So I, too, would not vote for that. But we do have to get started at some point with the design elements. We can elect to build or not, but I know we are not building a $5 million building. We were looking at $7.5 million to buy land and build a new building with brand new construction.”
As for the roughly $500,000 maximum costs for the designs, Sampson said it will always be more expensive to design a courthouse than it is for a typical commercial or residential building.
“You obviously want the people to be safe, so there is a lot of security that goes into that,” he said. “When you have worked with a $500 electrical plan, that is not a courthouse. There is a lot of work that goes into putting in a courthouse and there is also a lot of liability that goes into it. You are working with people’s lives, their safety, you have a lot of unstable individuals who are coming into this.”
City Magistrate Mitchell Kalauli said he appreciates the need to be fiscally responsible, but said the city does need a new courthouse. The city has been renting court space from Mohave County after the city and county courts officially deconsolidated their operations in 2019 after nearly 30 years operating jointly. Now, the municipal court has limited access to courtrooms and storage space has continued to get more cramped.
He said this will be the city’s very first courthouse, and he believes it should be a building that Havasu residents can be proud of.
“We have a court that functions in a way that people can be proud of,” he said. “We should have a courthouse that matches that. That’s why I’m hoping that we can change the narrative a little bit. I understand, absolutely you folks have the final say on what the cost is going to be. But I am hoping that as we do that we don’t make it sound like we are going to be as cheap as possible to get this courthouse going. I’m hoping we will say we want a courthouse that we can be proud of and we are going to do whatever we need to do to make it right.”
Kalauli also pointed out that in the previous public hearing councilmembers unanimously voted to move forward with $200,000 designs for a new air conditioning and heating system for the Aquatic Center – a project expected to cost a total of $2.5 million.
“Now, all of the sudden, $5 million to build a courthouse is too much,” he said.
City Manager Jess Knudson laid out three potential options for the council to move forward including re-issuing the request for qualifications and starting the process over, approving the contract presented or potentially approving it with some changes, or tabling it and directing staff to fine tune some of the cost estimates.
“I’m convinced that we can work with the team,” Knudson said. “They will engage the city as a client in terms of what our needs are and what our budget is.”
Sheehy said he would be in favor of starting on the design process, but keeping city staff and the council informed on the progress so the council can make any adjustments and approve or cancel various aspects of the design as needed to keep the cost from getting out of control.
“We need to get somewhere to know what the final price is going to be to know what direction we are going to need to go,” Sheehy said. “We are kind of in this spot where we can’t just stop and do nothing. We have to do something to move forward, get some prices, and be able to formulate a plan of some sort. We are also a tenant right now where we are at, so we have to figure out what that looks like.”
As currently laid out, designs for the courthouse are expected to be completed by December 2021 which would allow the city to go through the proper permitting and put the construction contract out to bid. The projected timeline calls for the council to award a construction contract in April 2022 with the renovations expected to be finished by April 2023. If everything goes according to plan, the courthouse could be open to the public by July 2023.
A second floor?
As it currently stands, the former Havasu Fitness building contains a total of 21,900 square feet of space, including 18,920 square feet on the first floor with a limited second floor.
The most expensive design item considered “supplemental” is designs for an optional second floor that would build out a complete second floor and greatly increase the amount of space inside the building. The contract would pay the architects $82,800 for those designs.
Kalauli said based on estimates the court provided for the city about five years ago he believes that the current space would be adequate for the needs of the court at Havasu’s full buildout population of a little less an 100,000. But he said if a second floor was included there would certainly be uses for the space.
Kalauli said his dream is to create a justice center with multiple organizations under the same roof. He said, for example, rather than a judge mandating a defendant seek counseling they would be able to send that person upstairs to meet with a counselor.
“I can tell you that people come to court, but they usually don’t do what comes after that and that is where they run into problems,” Kalauli said. “So if we had a justice facility I think that would be great. We don’t need to have that now, but if we don’t build out the upper floor it is never going to be possible. I would love to have a justice facility where we have all these services, we have a law library, we have all of these things. So absolutely we would be able to use all of that space at some point.”
The kicker is that in order for the second floor to be feasible it would have to be designed now so that designs for the first floor would be capable of adequately supporting the second story.
“I think if we are going to plan this we need to plan for a second floor,” Sheehy said. “There is only one opportunity to do the second floor and it is now. I don’t know if that is the answer or not, but I do think we need to plan through and get that all figured out from a planning standpoint.”
But Sampson said discussions about the option to design the second floor may end up being a moot point. He said through some early conversations there are some questions about whether the building has enough space for a floor on top of a functional courtroom. He said those questions will be addressed early in the design phase and the architects will have a better idea of how feasible a second story is before the council would need to decide whether to pick up that option.
