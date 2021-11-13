Two of Lake Havasu City’s planned transportation services will be fully operational this week, but the final piece of the transportation puzzle – the fixed route bus system – has been hit with more delays that are expected to set back the start of the pilot route mid-December.
The city’s Transportation Department has announced that Direct is ready to double its hours of operation starting on Monday, and will be offering rides from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays moving forward. Direct is Havasu’s door-to-door transit service similar to rideshares like Uber and Lyft.
Direct picks up customers within the city limits at their house or wherever they happen to be, and can then take them to their final destination. Once the fixed bus route system gets up and running, Direct will also be able to give customers a ride to the transportation hub where they can catch a bus to their destination.
Direct is split up into three zones – a north, central, and south zone.
Customers can use Direct to get anywhere in the city (except The Shops at Lake Havasu, which will eventually be accessible via a fixed bus route sometime next year). If a rider is picked up and dropped off in the same zone the ride costs just $3 per rider. If the final destination is in another zone, the maximum cost for a ride is $5.
When Direct kicked off in mid-September the department was short on drivers. So only two of the three zones were covered initially. Since the kickoff, Transportation Director Patrick Cipres said the department has been able to hire an additional seven drivers and have been able to provide rides in all three zones for the past month.
Now that all of those new hires are finishing up training, Cipres said Direct has enough drivers to expand to 12 hours of operation each day – double last week’s hours that ran from 6 a.m. to noon. Cipres said now that Direct is scheduled from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., the city’s micro-transit service is now fully implemented and hours are not expected to change moving forward.
Direct is available on the Uber app. To hail a ride, download Uber and select vehicles labeled as LHCT Direct or LHCT Flex to utilize the city service.
Early ridership
The Direct service officially kicked off on Sept. 13 and Cipres said it got off to a slow start during those first couple weeks. But he said it has become steadily more popular each week during the first couple months of operation.
“Our volume has increased at about a 5% to 7% weekly rate steadily, because now more people are using us to get their kids to school, go to work, and we are getting people calling us when they leave their vehicle at the shop for repairs,” he said. “The only challenge we had during this pilot phase is they wanted a ride home. So school kids would get a ride in the morning but parents wanted us to bring them home – that is the other half of the battle. So I think this is really going to take off next week once we start running until 6 p.m.”
Cipres said Direct provided a total of 333 rides from the time it started in September through Nov. 5. Cipres said the central zone has consistently been the busiest zone, providing the most rides. He said the north zone has also been fairly busy, while the south zone has had the lowest volume of rides.
Lake Havasu City’s third transportation system is called Flex. Flex and Direct are very similar services that offer to pick up the rider wherever they are, and take them to wherever they want to go. But Flex is geared more towards giving rides to people in wheel chairs, or others who may need assistance getting into or out of a vehicle. Flex is largely a mirror of Lake Havasu City’s previous Havasu Mobility service, which had been in place since Havasu Area Transit ended about 10 years prior and ended on June 30.
Cipres said Flex has provided a total of 1,047 trips from July 1 through Nov. 5, according to the department’s records.
Getting the bus rolling
The fixed route bus system, which will be called Bridge, is still hoping to open up with a pilot route in 2021, although its timelines have been pushed back a couple times already.
Cipres said the transportation department is now planning to kick off a pilot route for Bridge in mid-December.
The pilot bus route was first delayed due to long lag times between purchasing new buses for the service and the buses actually arriving in Havasu. When the first new bus arrived, Cipres said there were issues with some of the electronic parts, which had to be reordered. Those orders, in turn, were also delayed due to shortages of microchips and supply line issues that have been occurring during the pandemic.
“We finally have it up and running, but we are still testing it and vetting it,” Cipres said.
The pilot fixed route will be the gray route that is currently posted on the city’s website at lhcaz.gov/public-works/transit. The route is focused on and near McCulloch Boulevard, staying on the mainland side of the channel and heading as far east as the Smith’s Shopping Center.
Posted stops along the route include The Views/ASU Havasu, Smith’s, the Pima Wash Parking Lot which will eventually be the home of the city’s Transit Hub, Havasu Regional Medical Center, restaurant row on Swanson Avenue, Safeway, and Albertsons.
“That route will probably run until early first quarter – like February or March – because we still have to vet it all out,” Cipres said.
During the pilot route, bus rides will be free of charge. Cipres said the city is still working to finalize its plans for electronic ticketing for its cashless fare system once the full route is finalized and implemented this spring.
“We are waiting on some more technology for ticketing,” Cipres said. “It will be a new design, but it will probably be something similar to the Uber app, if not the Uber app itself. They are making something special just for fixed route transit. We are one of five communities in the United States who are doing this with Uber and Routematch – so it is pretty cutting edge.”
