The Lake Havasu City Council will negotiate new contracts with its three direct employees on Tuesday.
The City Council will meet in executive session at 4 p.m. to negotiate the employment contracts for City Manager Jess Knudson, City Magistrate Mitchell Kalauli, and City Attorney Kelly Garry. The City Council recently wrapped up the employee evaluations for all three positions on March 23 and Knudson, Kalauli and Garry all received a “favorable evaluation” from the council. At that meeting councilmembers also directed city staff to draw up new contracts for each employee for the council to consider.
Details about the potential new contracts are not currently available due to required confidentiality surrounding discussions held in executive session.
After the executive session, the City Council will hold its regular meeting — scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. If the council decides to make any changes to the employee’s current contracts, the new contracts would have to be presented and approved during a public hearing at the regular meeting.
Councilmembers will also look at restocking its appointments to the Board of Adjustments as they consider four applications for the board. The board deals with zoning appeals and variances in the city. According to meeting documents, there are four openings on the Board of Adjustments for regular members and three openings for alternate members.
Applications that will be considered on Tuesday come from former Board of Adjustments member Robin Hill along with current Planning and Zoning Commissioners Jim Harris, Mychal Gorden, and Don Bergen.
Other items up for consideration during the council’s regular meeting include approving $254,777 to Carollo Engineers for work on the Island Wastewater Treatment Plant, and another $143,448.99 to Premier Backhoe for sewer main repairs listed in Havasu’s Capital Improvement Plan.
Councilmembers will also consider authorizing Havasu’s annual application for Community Development Block Grant funds for next fiscal year, approve a grant agreement with the Arizona Department of Transportation to replace six fire hydrants at the Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport to comply with current safety guidelines, and a grant application for the municipal court through the National Criminal History Improvement Project that would help improve the court’s reporting to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.
Both the executive session and the council’s regular meeting will take place at the police facility located at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. Members of the public can attend in person, or can watch the proceedings live on Channel 4 or online at lhcaz.gov/tv. Comments for call to the public or any item up for public hearing can be delivered in person, or can be emailed to cityclerk@lhcaz.gov at least one hour prior to the posted start of the meeting.
By Michael Zogg
Today’s News-Herald
