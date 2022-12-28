Ron Gould

Ron Gould

After an unsuccessful stimulus package earlier this year, Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould is proposing two new projects for the Fort Mohave area.

This week, Gould proposed the use of $100,000 in funding under the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act to improve Fort Mohave’s Boys & Girls Club facility, and an additional $20,000 project to improve lighting, maintenance and repairs at the Golden Shores Civic Association facility.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.