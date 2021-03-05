Go Lake Havasu’s contract to market Lake Havasu City and promote tourism has been reworked and simplified, and it will head back to the City Council for possible approval at its meeting on Tuesday.
The City Council discussed Go Lake Havasu’s contract at its meeting on Feb. 9 where they were presented with two options for a contract after a misunderstanding with Go Lake Havasu resulted in a contract negotiated with the city first being approved by the Go Lake Havasu Executive Board and later rejected once the error was discovered. Several City Councilmembers expressed frustration that the contract negotiations had deviated from the normal process and the council ultimately voted 4-3 to go back to the negotiating table to work out a single contract for them to consider.
The new contract worked out between city staff and Go Lake Havasu is a little more straight forward than either previous proposal in regards to how the bureau will be funded. The contract that the council will consider would pay Go Lake Havasu $133,333.33 per month moving forward – or four cents short of $1.6 million per year.
“It’s a little bit more of a simplified approach,” City Manager Jess Knudson said of the new contract proposal. “Previously we were talking about a percentage of a percentage with a cap. We had some of those conversations at the last council meeting. So the approach this time is to simplify that process. It is a similar agreement in terms of what we, as a city, want to see from our friends at Go Lake Havasu to promote tourism and generate activity for the local economy.”
The static payments are similar to how the city handled renegotiating its contract with the Partnership for Economic Development back in 2019 – setting static payments of $500,000 a year for economic development purposes.
Go Lake Havasu CEO Terence Concannon said his organization will be able to work within the contract as currently proposed.
“We will try to do our very best to keep up the tourism numbers,” Concannon said. “Our tourism numbers have never been higher in this city, and I’m very proud of my staff at Go Lake Havas for helping the city achieve those numbers. With the new contract we will have less resources to spend, but we are looking at ways that we can extend that $1.6 million so we can keep doing the work that we do.”
Currently Go Lake Havasu is paid 75% of Havasu’s 3% Bed Tax and 75% of the 1% Restaurant and Bar Tax. In Fiscal Year 2020 that accounted for a little bit more than $2 million, but Knudson said the city expects 2020 to be a bit of an aberration as Havasu has greeted an influx of tourists during the pandemic. Knudson said in recent years the tourism bureau has been paid a little less than $1.9 million per year.
If approved, the contract would cut about $300,000 per year from Go Lake Havasu’s 2019 funding levels, which Concannon said will have some impact on what the organization is able to offer.
“In the first year we are going to have to cut our event sponsorship budget dramatically,” he said. “We will also have to cut our marketing budget. But there are other things where we can move some stuff around and get rid of a few things that we didn’t necessarily need.”
Concannon said he is working with the bureau’s executive committee to come up with a new budget that fits within the proposed contract’s funding. He noted that the $1.6 million being proposed is about what the organization received annually back in 2016.
“We will look to see what successes we had back then and capitalize on them,” Concannon said.
In addition to reworking payments, Go Lake Havasu’s contract was also reworked to more clearly spell out reporting requirements the non-profit must follow, and lays out the city’s expectations for the bureau.
Specifically, Go Lake Havasu will provide written monthly reports that include all contacts made with individuals or organizations considering the city for a special event, accounting for the use of taxpayer dollars, and more. The contract also stipulates that the city manager will have a seat on the board, as well as an ex-officio seat on the board for a member of the City Council.
Those requirements have not changed since the contract was brought before the council on Feb. 9, and there were no objections to them at that time.
