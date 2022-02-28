Edward Decker

A Lake Havasu City man accused in the alleged sexual molestation of a minor will receive new legal representation after former attorneys for the defendant withdrew from the case.

Edward Decker, 29, was scheduled to appear in Mohave County Superior Court on last Tuesday for a status conference in the case. There, Mohave County Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert approved a request for former attorney Jacob Baldridge, of Kingman-based Whitney, Whitney, Baldridge & Atkinson Law Office, to withdraw as Decker’s legal counsel.

Decker will now be represented by Phoenix-based Suzuki Law Offices in future court proceedings.

According to court records, Baldridge appeared on Decker’s behalf at a prior hearing on Feb. 18. At that hearing, Decker was apprised of possible modifications to a plea agreement offered by Mohave County prosecutors. Decker did not accept a plea deal at that time, court documents said, but an offer remained available to Decker and his defense as of Tuesday.

Decker was indicted in 2019 on two counts of sexual conduct with a minor, after a victim reported multiple incidents of alleged abuse that took place between 2016 and 2019. According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, the abuse may have begun when the victim was 9 years old.

According to initial statements by police, the victim confided to an elementary school classmate that Decker may have sexually molested her. The victim’s friend reported her statements to Lake Havasu City investigators, and police ultimately questioned Decker in the incident.

Although Decker was initially released from custody, he was arrested in February 2020 after he allegedly failed to appear in Mohave County Superior Court for arraignment in the case.

Last year, Decker’s defense sought a mental health evaluation to determine whether the defendant was competent to stand trial. In September, two mental health experts asserted that Decker remained competent, while one reported that Decker was not.

As Phoenix attorneys examine evidence and witness testimony in the case, no future court hearings have yet been scheduled.

