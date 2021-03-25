The Desert Hills Fire District has an elite new rescue team that it expects to deploy for the first time this wildfire season.
The Desert Hills department mandated that all 20 of its firefighters receive wildland training about six years ago and in recent years has deployed various crews and equipment to large-scale wildfires throughout the state, region and country through its contract with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management. But for the first time this year Desert Hills will be able to offer a Rapid Extrication Module Support crew – known as a REMS team.
Desert Hills Battalion Chief of Finance Bryant Stanec said a REMS crew is comprised of four firefighters, including a paramedic, who are all ropes certified. He said when assisting on a wildfire their job is to jump into action when things go wrong and other firefighters are in danger.
“You are basically there if a fire engine rolls down a mountain or a dozer tips over and rolls,” Stanec said. “It is actually a pretty cool thing. We are excited about that.”
Stanec said the REMS team would also be called in, in cases where a firefighter or crew need a helicopter extraction or for similarly complex rescue operations.
“It is a very specialized team that is capable of extricating a hurt or injured firefighter out of a situation with ropes, systems and that sort of thing,” he said.
Stanec said Desert Hills has had a couple of firefighters with previous REMS certification. But for the past year the fire district has focused on putting together a full team. He said six more firefighters in the district were certified this year, which included a two-week course taught by an outside instructor in the White Cliffs near Kingman.
“They were up in Kingman dangling from mountains, repelling, doing systems, picking people off the side of mountains and that sort of thing,” he said.
Now the Desert Hills Fire District has a total of eight REMS certified firefighters — enough for two full teams.
Stanec said the department also has outfitted its UTVs accordingly, complete with various medical equipment and apparatuses, chainsaws, and anything else they need to deal with challenges they may encounter in the backcountry.
Although a REMS team is a valuable resources when battling wildfires, Stanec said that is actually a secondary benefit for the Desert Hills Fire District. He said the primary reason the department decided to put these teams together is to benefit the community that it serves.
“Our thoughts are we cover 72 square miles of desert here in Desert Hills, and we have a lot of off road enthusiasts that enjoy our desert,” he said. “If we have people playing in the desert and they get hurt –rock climbing, in a side-by-side, or whatever they are doing in the desert – if they need extricated, we built the team for that. The wildlands is just kind of the cherry on top. So this team can help our community, but it can also help firefighters on the line at wildfires also.”
Fighting wildfires
Although this will be the first year with a REMS crew, the Desert Hills Fire District has been providing crews to fight wildfires for several years.
Stanec said the district’s primary responsibility is to protect Desert Hills. But the district also has a Cooperative Agreement with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management to send crews and equipment to wildfires when they are needed, and when they are able. Stanec estimated that it sends crews to wildfires about five to 10 times per year, but it varies based on the particular fire season and Desert Hills’ staffing situation.
Ultimately, when the district is able to spare a crew it turns into a financial boost not only for the district, but also for its employees.
Stanec said Desert Hills is able to generate some revenue as compensation for the equipment that they send such as a fire engine or water tanker. At the same time, the firefighters who respond to the wildfire are paid unscheduled overtime through the state. He said the state also covers Desert Hills’ costs for overtime incurred by firefighters who stay home, which typical work longer hours to cover for the crew at the wildfire.
“We don’t leave the district unprotected. Everybody in the district just works harder when we go on a fire,” Stanec said.
Stanec said the district’s wildfire training is also put to plenty of use locally as well. Through mutual aid partnerships with surrounding fire departments like the Lake Havasu City Fire Department, Stanec said Desert Hills ends up with at least one engine at pretty much every brush fire on the Island, at Windsor or at Body Beach in Havasu. He said the district also frequently assists with brush fires upriver in the Mohave Valley, which tend to pick up around July and August every year.
Stanec noted that Desert Hills doesn’t make any extra money when the district responds to those local brush fires, like it does when it responds to a large fire through its state contract.
“It’s just neighbor helping neighbor,” he said.
