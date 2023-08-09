A shortcut to The Foothills may require the widening of Bison Boulevard, and some local residents are requesting more time for neighbors to learn about the project.
Backers of a 121-home development planned for the area say an access road is needed to improve access and alleviate traffic concerns. The road, which would be completed before any of the homes are built, will connect Avienda Tierra Vista and Cherry Tree Boulevard through Arizona Trust Lands to Bison Boulevard. It would require the widening of Bison Boulevard to 84 feet. The area is the gateway to The Foothills neighborhoods on the city's eastern edge.
Gail Sims is one of the residents who received a letter about a meeting to discuss the issue.
“The proposal is to make Bison Boulevard 84-feet wide, and will go all the way back through state trust land and around and connect it with Cherry Tree,” Sims said. “This is going to provide access for all of the people on Cherry Tree to have a shorter route to reach Lowes, Home Depot, Walmart, etc.”
Residents in the area received the letter from a law firm in Scottsdale informing them of a neighborhood meeting taking place on Thursday to discuss the development.
The letter was sent by Peter Furlow, an attorney for the Rose Law Group based out of Scottsdale, who is representing the developers. The letter invites neighbors to attend the meeting and offer feedback on the project.
According to the letter, the project applicant is requesting to develop up to 121 residential estate units on roughly 82 acres in the area. The density is well below the amount allowed under the city's general plan.
Sims said not everyone received the letter, however.
“It’s very upsetting, some of the residents on Bison and bordering it did not receive copies of these letters,” Sims said. “People on Kiowa Avenue, where Bison Boulevard ends, did not receive copies of these letters.”
According to emails from Furlow to concerned residents, the firm went beyond the requirements in Lake Havasu City code regarding distance from the project to ensure those impacted by the access road would be notified. He said he sent around 75 letters.
Sims said multiple people also requested the meeting be postponed, however, this request was declined.
“Numerous people besides myself have emailed the law firm requesting that they postpone this meeting until sometime in October due to the fact there are many of our winter residents that aren’t here at the moment, and many of our other residents who are on vacation somewhere, cooling off,” Sims said.
Sims said she informed other residents who did not receive the letter to give them a chance to attend.
“This is very upsetting to a lot of people, and it appears that they are trying to just squish this through without making any big waves anywhere,” Sims said.
In an email, Furlow said he was happy people were informed, and he wants to hear as much feedback as possible from interested parties.
According to the letter sent out to residents, the development would occur in approximately five phases, with each taking approximately 1.5 years to complete. Only single-family homes would be built in the area.
It was also stated in the letter that there is no scheduled hearing, and no official development application has been submitted yet.
The neighborhood meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. today at London Bridge Resort.
(4) comments
Mr. Furlow said he sent out 75 letters when in-fact there are over 200 households that will be directly affected just by the Bison Blvd. portion of the project and probably another 200 household that will be indirectly affected. Additionally, if the Cherry Tree residence thought that they have a lot of traffic now, wait until the Bison/Cherry Tree super highway opens…they will have quadruple traffic!
If the purpose of the Bi-pass is to make it easier for Cherry Tree residence to go to Lowes, Home Depot and Walmart, then why not make is ACTUAL Bi-pass and have it exit at AZ-95 near the airport?
It makes ZERO sense to dump the traffic from on residential area into another (Bison) residential area in the center of town.
Jim
Geronimo is already widened. Wonder why it isn’t the route being considered.
Greed!
To my Bisonic friends. Please research the streets that were widened and look at the busted up, cracked driveways on the NEWER slab sections vs the perfect original driveways that are 30+ years old. On my driveway, I guess the 'city' noticed it and TRIED to repair the crack, without telling me. It now looks worse! Color matchin' ain't EZ!
