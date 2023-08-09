A shortcut to The Foothills may require the widening of Bison Boulevard, and some local residents are requesting more time for neighbors to learn about the project.

Backers of a 121-home development planned for the area say an access road is needed to improve access and alleviate traffic concerns. The road, which would be completed before any of the homes are built, will connect Avienda Tierra Vista and Cherry Tree Boulevard through Arizona Trust Lands to Bison Boulevard. It would require the widening of Bison Boulevard to 84 feet. The area is the gateway to The Foothills neighborhoods on the city's eastern edge. 

James Totcke

Mr. Furlow said he sent out 75 letters when in-fact there are over 200 households that will be directly affected just by the Bison Blvd. portion of the project and probably another 200 household that will be indirectly affected. Additionally, if the Cherry Tree residence thought that they have a lot of traffic now, wait until the Bison/Cherry Tree super highway opens…they will have quadruple traffic!

If the purpose of the Bi-pass is to make it easier for Cherry Tree residence to go to Lowes, Home Depot and Walmart, then why not make is ACTUAL Bi-pass and have it exit at AZ-95 near the airport?

It makes ZERO sense to dump the traffic from on residential area into another (Bison) residential area in the center of town.

Jim

RD Peterson
Robert Peterson

Geronimo is already widened. Wonder why it isn’t the route being considered.

BW64
Rob Ryder

Greed!

Joe Joseph

To my Bisonic friends. Please research the streets that were widened and look at the busted up, cracked driveways on the NEWER slab sections vs the perfect original driveways that are 30+ years old. On my driveway, I guess the 'city' noticed it and TRIED to repair the crack, without telling me. It now looks worse! Color matchin' ain't EZ!

