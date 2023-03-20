New DPS head seeks confirmation from Senate

Jeffrey Glover, Governor Katie Hobbs’ pick to lead the Department of Public Safety, speaks to the Senate Committee on Director Nominations.

 Howie Fischer/Capitol News Media

PHOENIX — The new head of the Department of Public Safety said there is “a disproportionate use of force against people of color’’ on a nationwide basis.

But Jeffrey Glover told members of the Senate Committee on Director Nominations on Monday that he does not believe police officers are “systemically racist.’’ He said, though, they have been called upon to enforce what could be considered laws that have disparate effects on minority communities, including here in Arizona.

