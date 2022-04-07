The Kids on the Colorado River program has officially launched.
On Thursday morning, 44 STEM students from Thunderbolt Middle School and the Chemehuevi reservation went to Lake Havasu State Park to participate in the pilot or test day for the Kids on the Colorado River program. The program was created by Michael Peters and Dan Delasantos after the two learned a large number of locals haven’t been out on or know much about Lake Havasu.
Both Peters and Delasantos have a long history with the water. When he was in high school Delasantos and his friends built a houseboat on the lake. A model of that boat now is displayed in the Havasu Museum of History. Delasantos says he hopes this program will empower kids to do whatever water related activity they are interested in from fishing to boating.
“There should be nothing holding you back from getting into the lake,” Delasantos said. “But things have changed and this is the first step to getting the kids back out there, educating them.”
The program had nine educational booths that students rotate between. The booths were run by community organizations that included the Marine Association, the ASU Havasu Biology Department and the Mohave County Sheriff Search & Rescue.
The students also got the opportunity to board a Sunset Tours boat that took them up and down the channel.
One of the booths was run by the Lake Havasu Sea Scouts, with the leader Kathy Weydig saying the experience was good not only for the students attending but also for her scouts running the booth.
“Its good event for our kids to get the chance to talk with other kids and teach them the knowledge they have,” Weydig said.
Students got the opportunity to learn the proper way to throw a flotation device to an overboard passenger. Weydig explained to the students many preventable drownings occur because people don’t know to throw a life preserver to a struggling person instead of jumping in after them.
Peters and Delasantos say Thursday’s event was a test run for the program to work out the kinks but they plan on doing it again in November with more kids.
Anyone in the community interested in donating to Kids on the Colorado River can stop by Peters’s office Blue Sky and Build at 2093 McCulloch Blvd N #100. Checks should be made payable to The K12 Foundation in care of Kids on the Colorado River.
