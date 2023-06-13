Lake Havasu City recently installed emergency push buttons outside all city fire stations.
The buttons are available to help the public contact the 911 dispatch center in case of an emergency. This system is easily accessible and provides a direct line of communication with the Lake Havasu City 911 Dispatch Center.
