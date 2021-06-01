Look up to the skies and Lake Havasu City residents might just catch a glimpse of the new Havasu Regional Medical Center emergency response helicopter.
Tuesday, representatives from the city, the medical center and the company contracted by HRMC for its emergency air service, Native Air, were at the hospital to cut the ribbon on the new Bell 407 utility helicopter.
According to Air Methods Vice President of Western Operations, Jim Caryl, the company has invested $46 million changing and replacing the helicopters throughout its service locations, including Lake Havasu City.
“We have replaced all of the helicopters we have all up and down the Colorado River from Kingman all the way down to Yuma,” Caryl said. “We use to operate three different variants and two different model types. Now we operate one model type and one variant.”
Now all emergency response pilots from Kingman to Yuma will have the know-how to fly the new helicopters even if it is not their normal aircraft.
Native Air officials said the company chose the Bell 407 for its ability to withstand excessive heat and travel long distances — important considerations for rural communities in Western Arizona. The aircraft has a range of 373 miles.
The new Bell 407 comes equipped with what you would expect in a typical ambulance, with crews able to administer trauma care after an accident, blood clotting medicine after a major stroke or a blood transfusion.
After cutting the ribbon, a group that included Mayor Cal Sheehy took an inaugural flight in the helicopter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.