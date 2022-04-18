Lake Havasu City and the Lake Havasu Unified School District are coming together to invest into tomorrow’s heroes.
This semester Lake Havasu High School and the Lake Havasu City Fire Department have been running a pilot version of their new career and technical education program, fire science. The program aims not only to guide students as they travel the path to becoming a firefighter but to keep them in town once they have completed that path.
The idea for the program started with Fire Chief Peter Pilafas, who has been the chief of the Havasu fire department for two years. Pilafas says he has always wanted to get a program like this up and running but had never found the community support necessary.
When he came to Lake Havasu, however, Pilafas says that through community organizations like Rotary he was able to connect with the school district who turned out to be very open to the idea of a fire science program.
“We started talking and looking at the CTE and WAVE program,” Pilafas said. “The high school was looking for an instructor to run the program and I pitched the idea of letting the fire department run it. What we did was over an eight month period we started developing a plan, started developing an agreement and then put it down on paper.”
Pilafas says that firefighting has normally been a generational
occupation and from an outsider’s perspective it can be hard to find a way in. That is why Pilafas says the LHHS fire science program is just as focused on the next steps in the firefighting career path as it is teaching.
There are also a lot of retirements looming at the fire department, Pilafas says, and not enough applications coming in. Pilafas and others in the community are hoping that by introducing fire science to students as they reach that point of deciding what they want to do, more will want to stay and work in Havasu.
“The ultimate goal is to actually hear them here, keep them in the city where they can be the next generation serving the public and then pass it on,” Pilafas said.
Currently the class has nine students who evenly divide their learning in the classroom at LHHS and putting skills to practice on the training grounds at Fire Station 2. Gina Gutierrez, the public education specialist for the city, runs the classroom at the high school but according to Gutierrez 12 different instructors from the fire department rotate teaching the class about different topics.
“I am not forcing any of them to do this, they want to do this,” Pilafas said about his firefighters teaching students. “…They stepped up and saw the vision we were going for.”
Looking to next school year the beginning fire science course will be offered again in the fall semester and then an advanced one will be offered in 2023. Gutierrez says over 50 students have already expressed interest in signing up.
Pilafas encourages anyone interested in the fire science program at the high school to reach out to the department to find out more.
