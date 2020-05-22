Just in time for the start of monsoon season, Mohave County is installing new flood control cameras and sensors in the Lake Havasu City area.
Mohave County’s Flood Control Department completed installation of a new camera and additional flood control sensors at the intersection of El Dorado Wash and S. Palo Verde Blvd., according to Supervisor Buster Johnson.
The additional camera is the second flood control camera in the Havasu area, with the other one being located at the Horizon 6 Detention Basin.
“We have 15 flood warning stations with 28 sensors in the Lake Havasu City Area in addition to the two cameras,” Johnson said in a news release. He said the new sensors and camera will work in conjunction with the existing sensors and camera to help improve the County’s advanced flood warning system and observation during storms in Lake Havasu.
Mohave County’s Flood Control Division performed an analysis of the Lake Havasu City area last year in collaboration with Lake Havasu City engineering department and the National Weather Service. The analysis was an attempt to identify locations that would help improve the Alert Flood Warning System.
Timothy Walsh, Mohave County’s development services director, said that in addition to the El Dorado Wash location, the analysis also identified an additional three to five new stations which will be targeted for installation in the next fiscal year. While not every new station will come equipped with a camera, the additional stations will house precipitation and stream flow sensors, Johnson said.
Mohave County’s Flood Warning System was put in place to measures rainfall amounts and monitors water levels in select watersheds, washes, basins and channels to inform the Flood Control District and National Weather Service of adverse weather conditions. “The goal is to be able to get first responders out to these areas that frequently flood during a storm event and be able to close the road before an accident occurs or a life is lost in the flood waters,” Supervisor Johnson stated.
“We get notified when the precipitation reaches a certain level. By having this technology, we can save taxpayer dollars by not having first responders or public works patrol these areas 24/7 during a storm event. When our sensors notify us that these areas have reached the minimum flow level, we can then send someone out to deal with traffic control or close down roads,” Johnson explained.
The new flood stations in the upcoming fiscal year are anticipated to be put into the foothills area. According to Director Walsh, by installing sensors at the top of the hill, the County and City can get a better idea of how much precipitation is occurring and then can determine how many feet of water the city is expected to get. “These warning systems not only save taxpayer dollars, but they also are saving lives,” Johnson stated.
The County currently has 17 cameras located at critical crossings or Flood Control structures throughout the County. To view the cameras, please click here: https://mohave.onerain.com/dashboard/?dashboard=bf76d528-234f-4ebc-b3e9-03f0e53657e0
