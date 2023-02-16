View from above

The view from above the future Havasu Foothills development is seen in this photo taken earlier this year.

 Courtesy photo

The first two phases of the Havasu Foothills Estates are quickly approaching the finish line.

A proposed new neighborhood called Trinity, within the larger Foothills development, received approval of a preliminary plat from the Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday for 68 single family homes on about 40 acres of undeveloped land. If the City Council approves the final plat at a future meeting, that would leave just 22 lots remaining of the 697-lot entitlement that was approved 20 years ago for the entire 640 acres known as the Foothills.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.