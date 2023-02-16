The first two phases of the Havasu Foothills Estates are quickly approaching the finish line.
A proposed new neighborhood called Trinity, within the larger Foothills development, received approval of a preliminary plat from the Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday for 68 single family homes on about 40 acres of undeveloped land. If the City Council approves the final plat at a future meeting, that would leave just 22 lots remaining of the 697-lot entitlement that was approved 20 years ago for the entire 640 acres known as the Foothills.
But residents who already live in the Foothills say the original master plans that were promoted when they purchased their property have not come to fruition. Multiple residents opposed the requested plat, asking the commission and Lake Havasu City to refrain from approving additional lots in the Foothills until previous promises such as secondary road access into the Foothills and a school are delivered.
Ultimately, the Planning and Zoning Commission voted 7-0 to approve the preliminary plat. The City Council will consider the final plat during a future meeting.
Commissioners said the plat requested by APX West falls within the Foothills current entitlements, while noting that any plans to exceed that 697 allotment will require substantial public notice, discussion, and additional approval.
Trinity
The preliminary plat includes a total of 68 single family lots on 40.47 acres located at 6000 Cherry Tree Blvd. in the Foothills. The property is zoned as a Residential Estates-Planned Development, and is not requesting any exceptions to that zoning.
The property is surrounded by a wash along Cherry Tree Boulevard to the south, undeveloped land with identical zoning to the east and west, and the Lake Havasu City limits on its northern property line.
The neighborhood would be accessed via an all-weather wash crossing that connects to the east end of Cherry Tree at the Avienda De Las Foothills intersection.
Planning Division Manager Luke Morris told the commission that the preliminary plat splits up the requested 68 lots into three phases of construction. He said the plat also includes two private lift stations that will be built by the developers for sewer within the neighborhood.
The plat also shows some future plans APX West has for Trinity, with five additional potential phases of construction on land located immediately west of the 68 lots the commission considered during the meeting. If the other five phases get permission to move forward at some point in the future, Morris said it would include a second route into and out of the Foothills.
Currently Cherry Tree is the only paved road for ingress and egress to the Foothills. Morris said the that a second 84-foot wide road would provide alternate access that would run from somewhere in the Lodestar Drive area through Arizona State Trust Land, connecting to Cherry Tree at its intersection with Avienda Tierra Vista.
All eight phases have already been rough graded, based on an at-risk grading permit for the entire property.
Morris explained that only the first three phases of the development are included in the preliminary plat being considered by the commission on Wednesday.
“The proposed street is shown to establish a location for the second connection to Havasu Foothills Estates, and is not part of this preliminary plat submittal,” Morris said. “The future phases and right-of-way connection to Havasu Foothills Estates is not part of this preliminary plat submission.”
Morris told the commission that the Foothills currently has a total of 607 lots that have been planned or platted. He noted that if the 68 lots requested in the plat are approved, that would increase the total to 675 lots – leaving just 22 left to be platted before reaching its current limits.
Morris said if Trinity moves forward with phases four through eight, it would require either an amended or brand new planned development rezone, along with a new development agreement that would lay out the responsibilities and expectations of the city and developer.
Development Services Director Jeff Thuneman confirmed that APX West has been issued a violation from code enforcement for starting construction of a storm drain within Trinity without a proper permit. Thuneman said a citizen notified them that infrastructure was being installed without permission from the city, and Havasu’s code enforcement confirmed the report and issued the citation.
Thuneman said the developers have since submitted their application for a final plat for the property, which includes the design and construction of the storm drain system in addition to the water and sewer for the community. Thuneman said that because construction occurred without a permit, the city’s fee for the final plat will be doubled.
Public comments
Dawn Kirk, a Foothills resident, kicked off the public comment period by asking where the school that Foothills residents were promised is going to be placed.
Morris said that the plans for the school were moved into phase three of the Foothills back in 2016, when the development plan was last updated. He later clarified that Havasu considers any attempts to create more lots than the current entitlement of 697 to be “phase three.” Morris said that the plans for a school site, just like the second access road, would be solidified as part of a new or amended planned development rezone that would accompany any development within Trinity beyond the first 68 single family homes.
But Morris did say the city has reached out to the school district and has been told that the district isn’t currently looking to add another school at this time.
Kirk said that she opposes the preliminary plat because she is afraid that the school will be “lost in the shuffle of paperwork” and never be built.
“We were sold certain things when we were deciding to buy up there – a school, a park, a bypass, the town center, the fire station – and nothing has been done. Instead, that whole community has been fractured and you guys have lost sight of what the general plan was,” Kirk said.
A total of six Foothills residents spoke during the public comment period – all of them opposed to the plat for Trinity. In addition to Kirk’s comments, neighbor’s concerns about the development included the fact that Cherry Tree Boulevard is the only way in or out of the Foothills, and that the area needs a fire station to improve response times.
Commission discussion
Commissioner Jim Harris kicked off discussion of the requested plat by noting that this particular preliminary plat is only requesting 68 lots, which keeps the Foothills below its approved maximum of 697. But Harris called the developer’s decision to grade an additional five phases on an at-risk basis, without approval to actually build, a “gamble” – though he noted it is perfectly legal.
“This development was only intended for 697 lots,” Harris said. “They are not exceeding that at this point, and the development agreement states that is all they can have. That is all I am willing to give them. We are not exceeding that here today. I think their plans for the future are pretty ambitious and pretty risky. There is a whole different process for that when it comes time, and I don’t see it happening personally.”
Commissioner Joan Dzuro agreed. She said she understands residents’ concerns about access to the Foothills, but said this plat appears to stay within the 697 homes that have already been approved for the area.
“We cannot look at what may be in the future,” she said. “We are only tasked with looking what is before us each and every time we come to this meeting and make an evaluation based on if it complies with the general plan or if it complies with what has been approved before.”
Dzuro and fellow Commissioner Paul Lehr confirmed with city staff that an updated traffic study would be required as part of any planned development rezone that would increase the housing allotment above the current 697 limit. Thuneman confirmed that an updated traffic study would be part of that process.
