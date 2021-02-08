The Lake Havasu City Council will discuss a new generator for the police department, and extending the life of a planned development along Bridgewater channel at its meeting tonight.
The Lake Havasu City Police Department needs a new emergency generator after the 27-year old unit previously being used failed about a month ago. City Manager Jess Knudson said the generator is tied to the city’s 9-1-1 emergency dispatch as well as the city servers.
“It is a very critical piece of equipment,” Knudson said.
According to meeting documents, councilmembers will consider purchasing a new generator from Empire Power Systems for $71,070.80, with another $1,822 to the company for various cables needed to hook it up. The City Council will also consider paying McAtlin Electrical Group an estimated $4,590 to install the generator.
Knudson said the city has been renting a generator to fill in the gap until the equipment can be permanently replaced.
London Bridge Resort President Thomas Flatley has requested that the City Council extend the Millennium Planned Development for an additional three years. According to city code, a planned development can request a three-year extension from the city if there hasn’t been any substantial construction or development on the project.
Mayor Cal Sheehy, who works as the General Manager at London Bridge Resort, said he plans to recuse himself from the discussion during the City Council meeting.
The Millennium Planned Development includes 4.42 acres along the mainland side of Bridgewater Channel south of the London Bridge. Sheehy said the Millennium Plaza would be a mixed use development with condos, a hotel, retail and a promenade in the English Village.
The planned development was originally approved by the City Council in September 2008 – changing the zoning of the area from Commercial-1 to a Channel Riverwalk/Planned Development. The plan was put on hold before breaking ground at that time. Sheehy said there is still no definitive timeline for the Millenium Plaza to be built, but the property owner is hoping to get the extension to leave the option open for the future.
The City Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at the police facility on 2360 N. McCulloch Boulevard. The meeting will be open for members of the public to attend in person, and will also be broadcast live on Channel 4 and streamed live at lhcaz.gov/TV.
Citizens can comment on anything under the city’s jurisdiction during call to the public, or specifically on any item on the agenda. Comments can be delivered in person during the meeting, or they can be emailed to cityclerk@lhcaz.gov at least one hour prior to the start of the meeting.
