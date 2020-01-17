The south side of Lake Havasu City is ripe for development, according to economic development officials, and businesses are starting to notice.
Lake Havasu City’s new Goodwill location opened Friday morning on Maricopa Avenue, in the Bashas’ shopping center. Planning and construction for the new branch began in 2018, replacing a row of shops that once occupied the location.
“This is going to spearhead growth in this area of the city,” said Tom Grace, who represents property owner W.M. Grace Companies, of Scottsdale. “Now the shopping center is almost completely leased. We’re excited.”
According to Goodwill Marketing Supervisor Kimberly Vermillion, the new Goodwill location maintains a roster of 30 employees. The nonprofit chain already has a store and employment center on McCulloch Boulevard, but Vermillion says Goodwill was eager to expand in Havasu when the opportunity arose.
“We had a really strong presence in Havasu already,” Vermillion said. “We’re excited to grow, and this was a really good opportunity. This area is rapidly expanding, and we wanted to be part of it.”
Local business leaders, developers and Lake Havasu City Partnership for Economic Development officials were present to celebrate the store’s opening.
