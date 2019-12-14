In a small and brisk ceremony, 13 ASU Havasu students received their bachelor degrees from the local university.
The commencement, which was held in Daytona Hall, was emceed by Director Dr. Raymond Van der Riet who graced the audience and graduates with words of inspiration and encouragement. He then introduced the two student speakers who shared their trials and tribulations while completing their respective degrees.
The first student speaker was Alberta Abram, a double major, earning her degrees in both biology and psychology. Abrams is planning on enrolling in dentistry school.
“In manifesting joy and success in our lives, there are no laws holding us down by gravity,” Abrams said during her speech. “What holds us down is self-doubt, waiting and suffering. Nothing guarantees we will live tomorrow, so live each day fully.”
Abram was followed by Jose Anthony Martinez, an army veteran who is graduating magna cum laude in environmental science. Martinez thanked his wife for helping him through the journey of completing college and also joked about how the experience caused some physical changes to his appearance.
“By giving me a sufficient amount of work, you have not only reduced the amount of time it takes for my hair to fall out and turn grey, you have also given me new traits which are now topics of conversation during social gatherings which usually center around the significant amount of weight that I have gained,” Martinez said about his college experience, earning laughs from the crowd.
Following the student speakers, Ginny Sautner, a Lake Havasu Unified School District teaching mentor, delivered a rousing speech as the keynote speaker.
Sautner spoke about her perseverance as a young teacher and how the experiences helped mold her into who she is today.
The degrees were then handed down to each of the graduates, which were then followed by an emphatic ending featuring exploding confetti streamers showering the graduates.
In addition to Abram and Martinez, the rest of the Fall 2019 ASU Havasu graduates include: Chasen Brehm of Los Angeles; biology, Bonnie Elizarraraz of Muleshoe, Texas; biology, Lauren Leonard of Bakersfield, California; business administration, Dakota Young of Cerritos, California; communication, Tristan Jandrew of Lake Havasu City; double major, communication and sociology, Paulina S. Byrd of Douglas; criminology and criminal justice, Aleesha Boelter of Houston, Minnesota; environmental science, Matthew Jaynes of Lake Havasu City; kinesiology, Jonathan O’Neill of Santa Clara, California; kinesiology, Marlene Gomez of Lake Havasu City; psychology and Sabrena Samoe of Norco, California; physchology.
There have now been 151 graduates of ASU Lake Havasu since its establishment in 2012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.