The Lake Havasu Chamber of Commerce is out to prove to the community that they are not just your grandpa’s chamber.
The Havasu area Chamber has launched a new program or think tank called The Young and the Industrious with the goal of attracting businesses who may never have considered themselves chamber material and to help bridge the generational gap in the chamber’s membership.
According to Chamber President and CEO Lisa Krueger the idea that led to The Young and Industrious came about during the May Board of Executives meeting, where the chamber was already working on diversifying the membership on the Board.
“A theme that came up that the Board thought the chamber should be working on was that our programming isn’t always relevant to younger generations,” Krueger explained.
Krueger says that overused business terms like “professionals” and ‘networking” might scare off business owners such as tattoo artists or landscapers who think that the Chamber is only for executive suit and tie type business people.
“Chambers everywhere have a stigma about them and, let’s face it, the U.S chamber has been around for over a 100 years so sometimes it can be hard to get past that,” Krueger said.
Wanting the new initiative to be run by someone who could relate with the younger generation, the decision was made to put Chamber vice president Niki Nickle in charge, which led to her creating the Young and Industrious.
Nickle’s thought behind the think tank was creating a group that appeared new, that way newcomers wouldn’t be scared away from joining. While the Facebook description for the group’s page mentions that it is a Chamber program, all the promotion items for The Young and Industrious doesn’t include the Chamber’s logo.
“For someone that maybe is new in the business world or new to Havasu they are not as comfortable attending things or maybe don’t know about them,” Nickle said. “So we wanted to make something that was really approachable.”
As of now The Young and the Industrious has over 120 members in their Facebook group and have already met in person where they discussed everything from speed networking to bringing Phoenix chamber programs to Havasu.
“When we met everybody got a notepad and I said whatever we come up with here, if something just clicks with you, if you have an idea and you’re not comfortable shouting it out write it down and stick to the table,” Nickle said about the group’s first meeting. “I was picturing maybe two sheets on the table but each person had a minimum of three sheets.”
Along with this new think tank, the Chamber also launched a new monthly podcast that checks in with members to learn more about their business and what they do in Lake Havasu City.
