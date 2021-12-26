After taking a guided hiking tour through Antelope Canyon, Jackie Leatherman realized there was a need for hiking guides in Lake Havasu City. She wanted to provide an avenue for tourists and locals who want to check out the trails.
“It made me realize that a lot of other destinations have guided hikes to help people stay safe,” Leatherman said.
Leatherman wanted to start a hiking guide company and started talking with different people in the community. No one was interested, but before she gave up, Leatherman was out in the desert hiking and often came across people who were lost and didn’t have the adequate amount of water.
“We’ve also had some tragic losses at SARA Park during the summer heat in the past couple of years,” Leatherman said. “All these things together, finally, I was like, you know what ‘I’m going to do it.’”
Leatherman is the owner of Havasu Hikes and is Mohave County’s first and only commercial hiking guide company, according to a press release. Havasu Hikes is currently in its first hiking season, which started in October and concludes in April. For her second season, she’ll run the main season from October 2022 to April 2023 and will be available in the summer by appointment only.
Leatherman is certified in Wilderness First Aid and venomous snakes, according to the release.
“If you’re not familiar with the area or not acclimated to the desert, you could really find yourself in some serious trouble out there if you’re not careful,” Leatherman said. “I just wanted to be a resource where people want to relax and enjoy the desert and they could do so without getting lost or not having enough water.”
Before she could start Havasu Hikes, Leatherman had to make sure her business wasn’t a conflict of interest with her full-time job at GoLakeHavasu. Leatherman is the Director of Experiences for the tourism bureau and mainly handles events and conferences. None of her duties involve hiking, providing an opportunity for Leatherman to create Havasu Hikes.
Due to her full-time job throughout the week, Leatherman only conducts tour hikes on the weekends. Leatherman is currently the only hiking guide for Havasu Hikes.
She hopes to expand to art classes, yoga, boat rides, scorpion hunting and mafia mystery tales. Leatherman also wants to expand its trail offerings, other locations in the county and weekday hikes.
Havasu Hikes takes residents and visitors around SARA Park and there are four different options: Wanderlust, Slot Canyon (also known as SARA’s Crack), Slot Canyon to Shore and Pilot Rock. Each trail has a difficulty level and the miles and time increases on each hike.
Wanderlust is the beginner’s trail, according to the Havasu Hikes website, lasting for 2.8 miles and one and a half hours. Hikers on wanderlust are required to bring one liter (33 oz.) of water)
SARA’s Crack has a moderate difficulty and is the most popular trail for locals and visitors. The hike lasts for 3.5 miles and two and a half hours. Each hiker is required to bring two liters (67 oz.) of water.
Slot Canyon to Shore is a moderately strenuous trail that lasts for five miles and four and a half hours. The required water for each hiker is three liters (101 oz.).
Pilot Rock is also moderately strenuous and it’s the longest trail of the four. The hike lasts for seven miles and four hours. Hikers are also required to bring three liters of water.
Adequate hydration is vital during hikes, Leatherman said.
“They have to bring that water with them, that way they start to learn about adequate hydration when they’re out in the desert,” Leatherman said.
Leatherman, an Ohio native, has been an avid hiker in Havasu since moving to the area in 2009. She began her time in Havasu as a reporter for the Today’s News-Herald and became a Public Information Officer for Mohave Community College.
“I think SARA Park is one of the most giving parks around because I’m still finding trails, nooks and crannies in that park that I haven’t discovered,” Leatherman said.
“It’s just a beautiful, lovely park. I’m out there almost every weekend during the winter time.”
To those who are interested in a guided hike, you could visit the company’s website havasuhikes.com or email hike@havasuhikes.com.
