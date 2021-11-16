With the average sale price of a single family home above $400,000 and a shortage of long term rental units available, Lake Havasu City-based North American Assets is hoping to shake up the local market with a manufactured housing development that would create 350 to 400 housing units in Havasu aimed at affordability.
North American Assets is ready to start the public process to get approval from the city to move forward with its plans for the Villages at Victoria Farms. The manufactured housing development would include 39.54 acres of land located immediately northeast of Lowe’s between the start of Victoria Farms Road and Chenoweth Road. The project will be in front of the Planning and Zoning Commission today, to consider the developer’s request to change the future land use designation from “Employment” to “High Density Residential.” The lots are 6590, 6600, and 6700 Chenoweth Road, and 1800 and 2200 Victoria Farms Road
“It is a great location. It is still close in for people that work here – they don’t have to travel to it,” Gates said. “It checks a lot of the boxes that people are looking for in housing, and it is also in a location that is good for this type of development because it doesn’t affect the neighbors in a negative way. A lot of other places the neighbors don’t want affordable housing in their back yard.”
If the City Council ultimately approves the land designation at a future council meeting, that would allow the developers to begin seeking a rezone of those properties. The lots are currently a mix of light industrial/planned development, agricultural-preservation, and industrial zoning districts, but the developers would request rezoning them into a single manufactured home district.
According to the site map of the development, the Villages at Victoria Farms would be separated into four “villages” within the development. The site map labels two of the villages as traditional manufactured homes with another village labeled as “tiny homes.” Waylon Gates with North American Assets said the term tiny home is a broad category including various types of housing, but the tiny homes in the villages would essentially be smaller efficiency-style manufactured homes – rather than the built in-place tiny home developments that have been going up in other areas of town.
“The tiny homes, in this set up, would be specific ones that are built by the same manufacturers who build the other manufactured homes,” Gates said.
The other village would be comprised of RV spaces, according to the site plan.
“The RV section is designed to be complimentary to the whole neighborhood because a portion of this is going to be tiny homes – or more compact manufactured homes,” Gates said. “The RV park provides a place for visiting family to be a part of the community and visit, but still be local and not have to stay at a park somewhere else.”
Gates said the cheapest housing units will start below $100,000 and residents in the Villages will pay “very low space rent” for the land the manufactured home sits on.
“A lot of the focus has been on making the monthly cost to somebody fit what the budgets are,” Gates said. “We can look across Lake Havasu and know what kind of budget people are working with, and we want this to fit within that. We think the community as a whole can thrive by having options.”
In addition to housing, plans for the Villages include a variety of amenities include a couple dog parks, pickleball and bocce ball courts, resort-style pools, cabanas, bike and golf cart parking, walking trails, playgrounds, a clubhouse and barbeques.
“The idea is to have really nice amenities so people can spend time together and really build community. We want this to be so much more than just where somebody lives,” Gates said. “We want people to thrive there.”
Although the prospective development still needs to get some approvals and permissions from the city to get underway, Gates noted that the money side of the equation is already in place with New York-based Castle Park Investments ready to invest a little less than $25 million into the development.
“The money is waiting to see this get approved so we can start building it,” Gates said. “That is a very different approach than what typically happens. It’s because it is an opportunity zone. What is happening is these people need to put their money into an opportunity zone investment for tax purposes. So they are committing to it. Honestly, it is not easy to find those type of opportunities.”
Tackling affordable housing
Gates said he decided to take a crack at bringing more affordable housing to Havasu because it has been a hot topic of conversation around town over the past couple years. Businesses of all types have been struggling to hire and retain employees, particularly from outside the city, due to the high cost and low availability of suitable housing.
“The working people in Lake Havasu that need housing, we want them to have options and choices where they can get what they want and feel really good about it,” Gates said. “I think right now people feel really pressed and they just end up wherever they can get housing. There are no rentals available or they are overpriced – that is the prospective of so many people that I’ve talked to. So we see this as a nice offering to create more options focusing on the monthly cost.”
The development is making use of a variety of strategies in order to offer housing at well below the going rate in Lake Havasu City’s hot housing market.
“What they are proposing is a true disruption to the market,” said Partnership for Economic Development CEO James Gray, who has been helping guide the developers through the city’s rezoning process. “What I mean by that is they are not trying to create something on a smaller scale that would potentially be sold for less – they are trying to completely undermine the market in a way that really becomes essential housing and workforce housing that people can afford. At the PED we are more interested in a model that can make people flourish – this has a lot of the components.”
Gray said the fact that the property is in an opportunity zone provides some tax incentives to develop the area – with the caveat that the investor has to hold onto and manage the property for seven to 10 years rather than simply build the development and flip it.
“It controls the valuation of the asset,” Gray said. “(The investors) have to hold the property, it has to manage the property, it has to manage the security, and has to create all the amenities. Then they can offer something that is truly affordable to people downstream.”
Gates said selling the houses, then renting out the land for a monthly fee that includes access to all the amenities is also a critical component of the development that helps to make the numbers work out while keeping the point of entry low.
Gray said the price of land in Havasu is one of the single largest factors that has made affordable housing difficult to come by locally. He noted that many lots in Lake Havasu City are selling for around $100,000, and some of those lots need thousands of dollars’ worth of grading and ground work just to make it a viable building location.
“Just the land is out of reach for a lot of people. In essential housing you are really talking about people who are police officers, fire fighters, teachers, and hospitality workers across the scene,” Gray said. “So how do you do that? Well, you have to take something out of the equation. I think these guys came up with a very innovating way of creating affordable housing, but also giving a sense of place. People want to be able to control their own stuff, have pets, and things like that. In Lake Havasu that is going to be very hard to accomplish if we have to include the dirt and if we don’t do any innovation around how the homes are created.”
The development is also focused on keeping the monthly cost low for its residents through sharing amenities.
“How much of a bill do they need to pay in order to have a roof over their head, and the amenities and lifestyle that they want?” Gates said. “When you start adding in pools and fitness rooms and all that other stuff, that offsets a lot of costs that somebody has. So we see this as a very broad approach to creating quality of life for people that is beneficial to everybody involved.”
The extra amenities like sports and fitness facilities, a pool, or community-wide internet access certainly add on to the cost of the development. But sharing those amenities with other residents in the Villages should help lower the individual cost of attaining those amenities.
“The model is really borrowing from the shared use economy,” Gray said. “If you live on a street with 25 people and there are 25 pools, then there are 25 bills for 25 pools. If there is one pool for everyone, imagine what your bill is. If you can share costs across the board and start bringing prices down in a model like this, you can get back into this attainable housing that is so necessary.”
Gray said the RV section of the development will also provide a separate revenue stream for the Villages that will hopefully help to offset some of the costs to the permanent residents.
“They have diversified their business model to help pay for all this stuff,” Gray said. “The RV section potentially has shorter time limits on it, which essentially is higher base rent. So it helps offset what they are trying to accomplish in the essential workforce housing element. I think that cross modeling with that business is pretty ingenious to make the other part work.”
Faster timeline for manufactured homes
In addition to creating lower cost housing, Gates said this particular development will be able to start moving residents into new homes more quickly than traditional residential developments, thanks to the use of manufactured homes.
The Villages at Victoria Farms still have to obtain several approvals and permissions from the city before breaking ground. Gray said that process will likely take several months still. But once everything is in order with the city, Gates said this development will get owners into homes in a significantly shorter timeframe.
He said the development should take about 12 months to finish all the grading, groundwork, and amenities. Gates said that is a fairly typical timeline for a residential development, but after that work is finished houses will be quick to follow.
“While that is being developed we can key up the manufactured homes, so once the doors open we have units ready to go,” Gates said. “In other developments they can’t start building a home until they have the development ready to build. So there is a big advantage there.”
Gates said the developers will purchase the manufactured homes and get everything set up on the lot so each home will be more or less move-in ready when it is purchased. Gates said the development plans to make use of manufactured home builders in Arizona in order to keep shipping costs down. He said they plan to use homes by Cavco, Champion Homes, and Clayton Homes.
The planning and zoning commission meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. inside the council chambers, located at the police facility on 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting will be open for the public to attend in person, or can be viewed live on channel 4 or streamed online at lhcaz.gov/tv.
More information about the Villages at Victoria Farms is available at victoriafarmsvillages.com.
