There is a new top boss at Havasu Regional Medical Center.
Philip Fitzgerald officially took over the role of HRMC CEO (and the role of market president for Lifepoint Health’s western Arizona market) on Jan. 3, after the previous hospital CEO, Mike Patterson, left the role last August.
Fitzgerald said his first weeks on the job have been “very productive” and likened it to drinking out of the fire hose.
“I am in that first stage of assessing and seeing where I can be of value as quickly as possible,” Fitzgerald said.
While Fitzgerald is new to Lake Havasu City, he grew up in a similar rural community where he worked in clinical care before making the switch to the administration side of the business. Fitzgerald says he hopes his background will serve as an asset as he addresses the challenges facing HRMC.
Fitzgerald says he comes from a military family that moved around a lot until his father retired in Yuma when Fitzgerald was in the third grade. Growing up, Fitzgerald said he had his mind set becoming a teacher and coach when he grew up.
“Then I saw my sister’s paycheck on the table my junior year of college and thought ‘I got to change this up,’” Fitzgerald said.
Readjusting his career plans, Fitzgerald says he decided to become a physical therapist and got his first job in the career field as a PT tech at an outpatient clinic. Fitzgerald ended up getting more career advice from his brother, he says, who told him about the need for nurses.
Fitzgerald shadowed a high school friend during one his nursing shifts and says he immediately fell in love with the profession. After going back to school and getting his nursing associates degree, Fitzgerald says he started as a RN at Yuma Regional Medical Center in 2000.
After working on the patient care side of the business, Fitzgerald says he came to a “fork in the road” where he had to decide if he wanted to stick with clinical care or make the leap to the administrative side of the business.
In making the decision, Fitzgerald says he listened to the coaching and advice from his mentor, Bob Olson, a long time CEO at Yuma Regional, who told Fitzgerald that he had a knack and the talent to pursue leadership.
“So I took his advice and went back to school,” Fitzgerald said.
After completing his education, Fitzgerald says he worked his way up the administrative ladder and served as a director of nursing and admin director of clinical operations.
To grow his career, Fitzgerald took jobs in California and then Phoenix, but said he wanted to return to a small community environment, a community where you could run into co-workers or patients during a trip to the store.
“That was one thing that has always been close to my heart,” Fitzgerald said. “A small community is where I am from, where I grew up and where I wanted to get back to.”
Having experience working in both urban and rural communities, Fitzgerald says some of the unique challenges facing HRMC include physician coverage and lack of specialists. According to Fitzgerald doctors who specialize have more incentives to be in urban areas.
However, one common employment challenge that rural and urban hospitals both face, Fitzgerald says, is hiring nurses. Fitzgerald says he wants to look at strengthening community connections with organizations like Mohave Community College—which graduates 120 nurses a year—to find a way to have those graduates enter the workforce here.
The question HRMC needs to address for both nurse and doctors Fitzgerald says, is how to retain them once they are here.
“Once you find that person, (the question) is how you are able to make sure they love Havasu and the facility as well,” Fitzgerald said.
Already, Fitzgerald says he has heard some of the complaints from community members about HRMC and he agrees there are areas the hospital can improve.
“We have got work to do in the emergency department and that is a priority,” Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald says staff is working on creating better procedures to improve wait times and other issues in the department that affect the patient experience.
Fitzgerald also wants to be more communicative and vocal about the successes of HRMC as another way of rebuilding community trust.
“We have been doing some great things and it’s been going on, from what I can see, for the past year now,” Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald points to statistics such as the hospital’s mortality rate, (which is extremely low Fitzgerald says) readmissions and length of stay.
“Those outcome measures that you look at have been seeing some great improvements over the best six to nine months,” Fitzgerald said
Making sure patients have a great experience to talk about is a priority for Fitzgerald and he plans on following up personally to make sure that happens.
“I talk to patients and I talk to staff because I want to know what we do well and also the things we don’t do so well so we can put some effort into it,” Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald says he looks forward to meeting more people in the community and to growing those connections between the community and HRMC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.