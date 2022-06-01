Lake Havasu was packed with boats throughout Memorial Day weekend as always, but a brand new boat launch on the south side of town appears to have helped get everyone out on the lake and back to shore a little more efficiently.
Havasu Riviera Marina officially opened its boat launch last week, just a couple days before the crowds began to arrive for the holiday. Although the developers hope to continue to add amenities including a convenience store, fuel docks, and boat slips through the summer, the boat launch itself was enough to draw big crowds throughout the weekend.
The Riviera Marina is being operated as a concession of Lake Havasu State Park – as a private business. Manager Jeremy Hendrick, declined to share specific visitation numbers from the weekend but said the marina was “pretty full” throughout the holiday.
“We didn’t shut down or have to stop people from coming in, but we were pretty close there for a while,” Hendrick said.
While the marina flirted with its capacity throughout the weekend, Hendrick said the facility was able to handle the high traffic without causing too many delays.
“Nobody had to wait in line for more than maybe 15 minutes, so I thought that was a big win,” Hendrick said. “I think the launch ramp was very efficient in the way people were able to pull in and get out. We also had staff there with carts and everything to help manage that as well. I think they really appreciated having somebody at the ramp helping to guide people in and out, keep it safe, and flowing the right way.”
Meanwhile Lake Havasu State Park was as popular as ever.
“We were full throughout the weekend – it was a very good weekend,” said park manager Dan Roddy.
Michelle Thompson with Arizona State Parks & Trails said Lake Havasu State Park had a total of 17,196 visitors from Friday through Monday, compared to 18,057 throughout Memorial Day weekend in 2021 – a decrease of 4.77%. The biggest difference in visitation occurred on Friday with 14.07% fewer visitors this year than last year, and 11.47% fewer visitors on Monday compared to 2021. Visitation peaked on Saturday with 5,641 visitors throughout the day which was a 1.53% increase over last year, while Sunday’s total of 5,359 was just 24 fewer than on Sunday in 2021 – a drop of 0.45%.
“The wind picked up a little bit on Monday and the crowds were down a little bit, and down a little bit on Friday. But Saturday and Sunday were both at, or above, what we saw in 2021.” Roddy said. “I really think we are fortunate that Havasu Riviera was open. From my point of view, we drew that many more people to town this Memorial Day – and there were places for them to go. Without that, we would have had to be turning people away.”
As it was, Roddy said Lake Havasu State Park only stopped letting new visitors into the park for a short time on Saturday, in conjunction with the Lake Havasu City Police Department, due to safety concerns about traffic. Roddy said the parking lots in the park did fill up completely on both Saturday and Sunday, but boaters were able to use the park’s “launch and leave” program to use the boat launch before exiting to park their vehicle and trailer in another location.
“That is similar to what we have seen in years past,” Roddy said. “Knowing that, had it not been for the capacity that the new location brings to the market it would have been much more crowded much earlier, and there would have been a lot more people having problems getting on the water. So we were very happy to see it.”
Roddy said traffic to get off the lake, especially on Saturday, created a little bit of a log jam. But he said people were patient and there were no major issues.
“We were out there directing traffic past 9 p.m., but we did it without incident,” Roddy said. “Overall, it was a very successful weekend from our point of view. Our staff worked very hard at it and everybody is tired, but with the high winds today and yesterday we are getting a chance to catch our breath.”
A few miles to the south of Lake Havasu City, Cattail Cove State Park also saw a similar number of visitors from Friday to Monday over Memorial Day weekend compared to the same days in 2021. Thompson said the park had a total of 3,568 visitors which is a decrease of 127 – or -3.44% compared to the holiday weekend last year.
Havasu Riviera Marina’s debut
Hendrick said Memorial Day weekend was a little bit of a trial by fire for the brand new staff at the marina, whose first weekend with the boat launch open happened to be one of Havasu’s three busiest boating weekends of the year.
“It was really great to be able to kind of put them through a stress test and see how they do, but really it went pretty flawlessly for the most part,” Hendrick said. “All in all I was really pleased with the execution of the team and how positive the comments were from everybody.”
Hendrick said one of the most common comments he heard from guests is that they liked the ramps.
“Some of the big comments that I heard from the guests is they felt that the ramp was steep enough, but not too steep,” he said.
Hendrick said the ramp was also longer than many people expected, extending more than 100 feet past he water line.
“There were concerns from people about whether their trailer would go off the ramp, but nobody ever reached that point or got even close,” he said.
Hendrick said the large holiday crowds also taught them a lot about the facility itself, and how it could be improved.
“Our parking lot was one of the things we learned we need to re-address because it was hard for people to pull out of their parking spot – so we need to readjust some of those,” Hendrick said. “We also want to have more directional things like adding more signs and arrows to make it easier for people to navigate and find their way around. We got a lot of feedback from the guests about that.”
Prior to the marina opening to the public, developer Mychal Gorden with Desert Land Group estimated that the parking capacity for the boat launch will be about 400 to 500 vehicles and trailers – including overflow parking. Hendrick said it will still take a little while to get a better feel for exactly how much parking capacity the marina has.
