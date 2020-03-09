Lake Havasu City’s substation of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has long been in disrepair, and county officials have suggested replacing it for decades. Now that might just happen, following a report this month by the Mohave County Public Works Department.
Mohave County Public Works officials are calling for new sheriff’s substations in Mohave Valley and Lake Havasu City, as well as a litany of other improvements after the Public Works Department was tasked with examining existing buildings. The ultimate goal of their study will be a five-year plan for overall improvement of county facilities, to be presented to the board at its meeting in Kingman next week.
Havasu’s substation was built in 1984, to accommodate the needs of a once-fledgling city. Now that Havasu’s population has blossomed to nearly 55,000, with a police force of its own, the facility has long outlived its usefulness. With a lack of office and desk space for county employees and cramped conditions, Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster said in September that the building was no longer suitable for the county’s needs. It was an opinion shared by former Mohave County Sheriff Tom Sheahan during his term, almost two decades ago.
A new substation was proposed last year, to be built near the I-40 and State Route 95 interchange. That proposal would have required the extension of a quarter-cent sales tax set to expire last December. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors rejected that proposal last year.
As of this month, Mohave County owned a total of 63 buildings, with a combined value of more than $200 million, and leased an additional nine. Two of those buildings, including Mohave County’s historic jail and Pine Street Jail in Kingman, lie unused and vacant. Other buildings, including the Mohave County Sheriff’s substations in Mohave Valley and Lake Havasu City will need to be replaced, according to the Public Works Department’s report. The county will also require a new animal shelter in Kingman and a new county morgue.
The report also says renovations will be required at the Kingman Superior Courthouse, and Mohave County’s Victim Witness facility will need to be demolished entirely. Modular county offices in Beaver Dam will need to be replaced as well, the report says, and public works officials recommend demolishing Kingman’s Pine Street Jail.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss the Public Works Department’s findings at its March 16 meeting, and possible renovation of government facilities throughout the county over the next five years.
(1) comment
I feel we need a new Sheriff's substation, but do not agree with the I-40 interchange. Put it here in Havasu!
