Lake Havasu High School students have the potential to graduate with employable skills far beyond the basics if a new program gets the green light at Tuesday’s governing board meeting. The 6 p.m. session is at the Lake Havasu Unified School District office, 2200 Havasupai Blvd.
A proposal to add fire service classes will be presented by LHHS Principal Scott Becker. Items for discussion that are tied to the topic include who will teach the classes, what supplies are needed and specifics on the types of certification students could potentially earn.
Other courses that Becker would like to see added include applied English and communications and an advanced placement environmental science class.
Also at the meeting, a second presentation of the district’s sex education policies will be discussed.
High school English teachers will also be on hand to discuss the district’s novel selection process.
New counselors
The district learned late last week that its application for three new school counselors has been approved. The particulars on how to move forward with the hiring process may be discussed.
In the fall, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced that the state will distribute $20 million for additional school counselors, school resource officers and social workers.
The program will be administered by the Department of Education. The school safety grant dollars will be available for this school year as well as the following three school years. If Havasu’s piece of the $20 million pie is large enough, the governing board discussed adding more counselors at the elementary level with the new money.
