The Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board will hold its final meeting of 2021 Tuesday night at the district board room beginning at 6 p.m.
At its meeting the school board will vote on two subjects; new electives for the high school and the replacement of the cooling tower at Jamaica Elementary.
While the school board will vote on the adding CTE Advanced Business Management elective in-person for the 2022-23 school year the majority of electives they vote on will be for HavasuOnline. These online courses include web communications, investigating careers 1-2, learning in a digital world and American Sign Language 1-2.
LHUSD has been going through process of getting a replacement cooling tower since the beginning of the year. In March the Arizona Schools Facilities Board approved funding for the engineering and design work for a new tower. When that was completed the contract was sent to bid in September with United Technologies Inc. submitting a bid for $656,555.
If the school board votes to approve the construction of the new tower at Tuesday’s meeting the issue will be placed on the Arizona Schools Facilities Board upcoming agenda for approval of the funding for construction.
If approved, construction on the cooling tower will start this summer.
