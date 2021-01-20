A Lake Havasu City nonprofit organization will find a new place to hang its hat after a year of turmoil.
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on many of Havasu’s nonprofit organizations, and it’s been an especially tumultuous year for The Clothes Closet.
The Havasu organization offered something almost like a storefront on McCulloch Boulevard, with racks of clothing available for the city’s less fortunate residents. Now, the organization will move to a Scott Drive storage facility as it continues to serve Havasu’s homeless and at-risk residents.
“We’re not shutting down,” Buntemeyer said this week. “We’ve moved into a storage unit … there’s nowhere to go, and donations are down because of the coronavirus.”
The Clothes Closet has existed in six locations throughout Havasu during its 10 years of operation, Buntemeyer said. But 2020 was an especially difficult year, and not only due to a shortage of donations. The organization gives clothes to homeless and at-risk residents, free of charge. The Clothes Closet survives on the contributions of its donors, as well as fundraisers throughout any given year.
Last year, however, Buntemeyer was diagnosed with cancer. As a result, what fundraising she might have accomplished was sacrificed as she sought medical treatment.
“We don’t have a steady income,” Buntemeyer said. “We give things away. But during the coronavirus epidemic … we had a fundraiser in December. Only 10 people showed up. I had cancer last year, then surgery, and then I got the coronavirus, myself.”
The Clothes Closet will be open Tuesdays, Fridays and by appointment from its location on Scott Drive, behind the Solid Rock Christian Center at 2011 Swanson Ave. Eventually, Buntemeyer hopes to move to a more permanent location.
“We don’t just give clothes away,” Buntemeyer said. “We talk to people, we give them hope and give them a chance to step up.”
In some cases, the Clothes Closet has hired assistance from the city’s homeless, and given them a chance to succeed, Buntemeyer said.
“It’s sad that a lot of people overlook or bypass the homeless or people who are at risk,” Buntemeyer said. “All they need is a little encouragement, and that’s what we do.”
For the past year, Buntemeyer says she has received help from Solid Rock Christian Center, Hilltop Community Church and Miracles in the Desert.
The Clothes Closet will be open to those in need from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Fridays, and by appointment. Residents in need of the organization’s services can contact the Clothes Closet for an appointment at 928-230-3113.
