After a 10-year odyssey, The Clothes Closet has found a permanent home.
Organizer Christne Watson-Buntemeyer says once renovations are complete, the charity will finally realize its original vision.
Thanks to an unexpected donation of a building, The Clothes Closet, a charity that provides donated clothes to people in need, has found a new location at 1968 Mesquite Ave.
The new building will allow the organization to expand its services into a full fledged community center.
But before that can happen, major renovations need to be completed.
“We’re not taking any clothes at this time because we have no room,” Watson-Buntemeyer said. “We really need to renovate and the funds to get the building up and going.”
Luckily, many community members have been coming out to show their support. Local companies like Fayette A/C + heating, Palmieri construction and #1 Arizona Electric have all donated supplies and services to help get the building ready.
Buntmeyer has also made connections with other community organizations that are interested in helping her transform the Clothes Closet into a full community resource center called Havasu Hope.
She’s exploring collaborations with groups like River Cities United Way and Catholic Charities.
“I have been trying to get a community resource center for quite some time,” said River Cities United Way President Debi Pennington. “Now we are in the stage of how this all fits together.”
On top of running Clothes Closet out of the new location, Watson-Buntemeyer also plans on having a community room with internet access, a café, a store and a place for people to do their laundry.
A facility like that is what she originally envisioned when she started the Clothes Closet a decade ago.
“Eventually when we got into a building but its never been able to happen for 10 years and this is a total dream.” Watson-Buntemeyer said. “I want to slap myself and ask myself am I still asleep?”
After years of having to move from location to location, Watson-Buntmeyer was starting to get discouraged and thought of giving the charity up.
Then her prayers were answered.
“We were at another building and they were putting it up for sale so we ended up having to move into storage units and I literally gave it to God,” she said. “I just said God if you want me to continue on this path you need to please do something and if not don’t do anything and in three months I am going to shut down.”
Within a month of her prayer, a Clothes Closet volunteer purchased the Mesquite Avenue location for her to set up shop. Buntmeyer is thrilled that she can continue her philanthropy.
“I am just really excited because I love helping people,” Buntmeyer said. “I have seen people change because you care and love on them.”
Watson-Buntmeyer is holding a garage sale Friday and Saturday, and again the following weekend, at the new location to help raise funds for the renovations. She is also holding a Mother’s day raffle for a gift basket that includes a one night stay at the Nautical, $500 worth of perfume and makeup and other goodies.
Donations can also be made via the gofundme campaign at gofundme.com/f/Clothes-Closet-Finds-a-New-Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.