Created in 1973 with the goal of providing assistance to Lake Havasu City’s population of residents with developmental disabilities, New Horizons Center is continuing on with their mission almost 50 years later.
At NHC, residents can visit local attractions and engage with their surrounding community in a safe and healthy manner. The nonprofit offers job training services, provides eight licensed residential settings and holds group activities at their main location in Havasu. NHC has a second location in Kingman that provides only adult day program activities.
“I oversee our adult day program here in Havasu. Basically, the program is a way for our members to learn the life skills necessary to be active members in the community. We schedule seven hours a day Monday through Friday of activities for our members, that could be bowling, going to the movies [or] it could be swimming,” said New Horizons Center’s Adult Day Program Director Kyla Diaz.
The center provides habilitation services to members residing in the group homes that they have available. Residents who want to remain in their own home can also receive these services. NHC assists residents with everyday life skills such as doctor’s appointments, taking medications, going grocery shopping, doing laundry and daily chores. NHC has a fleet of over 30 company vehicles to ensure members are able to get to and from their destinations.
“[With] our group supported employment, we have one job coach who oversees anywhere from two to three members on various job sites,” Diaz explained. “The job coach is essentially assisting individuals with disabilities to learn and accurately perform job duties.”
Eligible residents who live in Parker can partake in NHC’s adult day program activities. NHC transports members from Parker to Havasu during the day to join the other members who live locally.
“They attend our adult day program in Havasu and then we drive them back home to Parker at the end of the day,” Diaz said. “To the best of my knowledge, I don’t think there’s any programs down there so it helps a lot.”
NHC aims to bring a sense of inclusion to those who participate in their programs. Members are encouraged to engage with their local community through weekly scheduled and non-scheduled outings.
“We include [members] into the community. We’re very community-based so we want them to be involved in the community,” Diaz continued. “We want people to just be aware of our members and [that] they can do anything.”
Having members involved within their local community brings awareness to their ability to be included in day-to-day activities. The residential housing that is provided also allows members to comfortably live in subsidized housing appropriate to their needs.
“We don’t want our members to be in a center and stay here all day. We want them to meet the public. We want them to see and participate in everything,” Diaz said. “I guess that sets us apart from the others. I don’t think here in Havasu, there’s anyone else that has licensed residential group homes.”
Between Havasu, Parker and Kingman, Diaz says the center serves anywhere from 60 to 70 members. To help bring awareness to their organization, NHC hosts events throughout the year.
“Every June, Journey of Hope pays a visit to NHC. It’s a fraternity (Pi Kappa Pi) - where more than 100 men bicycle cross country (roughly 12,000 miles combined) to bring awareness to people with disabilities. One of the stops is here so they spend an afternoon singing karaoke and eating dinner with our members,” Diaz said. “We [also] have our annual charity bass tournament.”
The Division of Developmental Disabilities (DDD) is a branch under the Arizona Department of Economic Security that the nonprofit uses to secure new members for their programs. Depending on the services needed, the individual, their guardian and/or their support coordinator with DDD will reach out to the agencies on the vendor list to take tours and see which agency will best fit the individual’s needs, according to Diaz.
“Most of the individuals we serve go through DDD and then DDD has a vendor list of agencies that provide services,” Diaz said.
For those looking to become involved with NHC, Diaz recommends they give the main location a call to talk about how they can be of service.
“We do have our community garden as well, that’s unique to our program,” Diaz said. “It’s right up the street and is open to the public.”
The community garden, which is a part of NHC, allows members and other residents of Havasu to grow a variety of food. Free kid workshops are offered at the garden by the AZ Health Zone program with additional information about monthly workshops and how to become involved listed at the site.
“In the past, there has been a variety of things grown there like zucchini, squash, radishes, carrots and much more,” Diaz said. “Members from our adult day program and our group homes would go out and pick all sorts of stuff. Then, we would come down here to our main office and have cooking classes that included the food we had picked from the garden.”
For more information on the New Horizons Center, visit their website at www.newhorizonslhc.org or call their Lake Havasu City location at (928) 855-9392.
