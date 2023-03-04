New Horizon

From back left: Members of New Horizons Center are pictured with Realtor Lori Swartz, day program director Kyla Diaz and Adaptive Golf and Other Sports President Craig Adams. From front left: New Horizons Center’s CEO Brooke Russell and day program staff member Tari Lockhart.

 Courtesy of Kyla Diaz

Wednesday’s dusting of snow was a foreshadowing for weekend activities presented to several members of the community this week.

Through Lake Havasu City resident Lori Swartz, developmentally disabled individuals with New Horizons Center are traveling to Snow Park in Flagstaff this Saturday. The trip was made possible after Swartz donated a check in the amount of $5,000 after receiving word about the idea from a fellow colleague.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.