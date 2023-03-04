Wednesday’s dusting of snow was a foreshadowing for weekend activities presented to several members of the community this week.
Through Lake Havasu City resident Lori Swartz, developmentally disabled individuals with New Horizons Center are traveling to Snow Park in Flagstaff this Saturday. The trip was made possible after Swartz donated a check in the amount of $5,000 after receiving word about the idea from a fellow colleague.
The local Realtor, who owns Luxury Living by Lori Swartz, has been a long-time contributor of activities and events geared toward the community of developmentally disabled residents.
By way of a chance encounter, Craig Adams, president of Adaptive Golf and Other Sports, witnessed a person using a modified sled due to their wheelchair confinement during an outing with his daughter. Seeing the person participating in the outdoor recreational activity sparked an idea in Adams’ mind, who then approached Swartz about funding the opportunity for New Horizons’ members.
“I think it’s really cool to see how you can impact so many people’s lives and give them some fun things that they wouldn’t normally have the opportunity to do,” Swartz said. “Just being able to be a small part of that is fulfilling for me.”
New Horizons’ day program director Kyla Diaz says that a few staff members along with seven individuals will travel to the wintry recreational area for a tubing experience.
Selected individuals for the trip were chosen based on their previous level of activity. Brooke Russell, CEO of the center, adds that they wanted to choose members who do not frequently have the opportunity to travel for outings, including trips made out-of-town.
In regards to Swartz’s recent donation, Russell says the ongoing support she receives from Adams and Swartz is what “great community partnerships look like.”
“These individuals get to go and experience something that I think a lot of us take for granted,” Russell said. “Now, they have the opportunity to do something that is just absolutely phenomenal, and to have a fun day of partnership and everybody coming together.”
For more information on New Horizons Center, visit newhorizonslhcaz.org or call the center’s Lake Havasu City location at 928-855-9392.
