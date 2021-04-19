Police have released new information in their investigation into the alleged murder of a former Lake Havasu City resident, which took place early Easter morning.
The incident took place at a home on the 400 block of Sunfield Drive, where police say 36-year-old Brian W. Robinson fatally shot the victim, 37-year-old Stacy J. Hakes. According to a statement by Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Frank Hayden, investigators believe Robinson and Hakes were involved in a confrontation with each other in the hours prior to the murder.
Police say that Robinson retrieved the alleged murder weapon from Ramone Canas, 44. According to police, Robinson was then given transportation by Adeline Rea, 31, to the scene of the crime – Rea’s own residence.
A Lake Havasu City SWAT team served a search warrant at a home on the 2600 block of Hacienda Place last Monday, where Canas and Rea were taken into custody on charges of first-degree murder for their alleged roles in Hakes’ death.
Robinson, who was wanted on charges of premeditated first-degree murder, turned himself in on Thursday at the Mohave County Sheriff’s Department headquarters in Kingman. As of Monday, Robinson remained in custody at Mohave County Jail without bond.
Police say that Hakes was acquainted with Rea, Canas and Robinson prior to the shooting. According to Arizona corrections, Robinson and the victim were both released from an Arizona state prison in Tucson last year, where they were held in the same housing unit. While in custody, both men worked under the Hometown Hero Project, a national nonprofit organization that aids in disaster relief, homelessness and drug abuse treatment efforts.
