The 8,000 foot runway at Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport will be getting its most extensive maintenance since it was originally built in 1991 with the Runway Reconstruction project scheduled to kick off on May 1 . The runway is expected to close for a total of 45 days while the work is being done.

The Lake Havasu City Airport will be getting a new runway soon, and the city was able to push the project back into late spring in an attempt to minimize the impact to its users.

The City Council unanimously approved a contract with Sunland Asphalt & Construction to complete construction of the Airport Runway Strengthening and Overlay Project that will completely remove the existing asphalt, rework the existing base by compacting and flattening it, and placing 6 inches of new asphalt on the entire 8,000 ft by 100 ft runway in two 3-inch layers. The Phoenix-based company submitted the lowest of four bids and will be paid $5,880,000.

