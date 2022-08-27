The Lake Havasu City Airport will be getting a new runway soon, and the city was able to push the project back into late spring in an attempt to minimize the impact to its users.
The City Council unanimously approved a contract with Sunland Asphalt & Construction to complete construction of the Airport Runway Strengthening and Overlay Project that will completely remove the existing asphalt, rework the existing base by compacting and flattening it, and placing 6 inches of new asphalt on the entire 8,000 ft by 100 ft runway in two 3-inch layers. The Phoenix-based company submitted the lowest of four bids and will be paid $5,880,000.
Councilmember Nancy Campbell recused herself from the public hearing, citing Sunland contacting her family business about creating some of the construction materials for the project.
As part of the consent agenda, the council also unanimously accepted a $5,566,709 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration that will be used to pay for the project. The FAA is covering 91.06% of the $6,113,232 total cost of the project including designs, while the Arizona Department of Transportation and Lake Havasu City’s airport fund will each pay $273,261 - 4.47% of the total cost.
Project Manager Kathy Raasch told the council that the contract is for a total of 60 days, but based on the construction schedule included in the bid they expect a 45 day closure of the runway.
“We can’t dictate that the people work day and night, but the engineers create a plan based on a schedule, and they created that 45 days and 60 days based on someone working more or less 24/7. We wanted to get it even shorter,” said Airport Supervisor Damon Anderson. “We are just trying to minimize the impact to the users the best that we can. Scheduling people working 24-7, you can’t really make it any faster.”
Anderson said, due to FAA requirements for its grants, the bid for the project could not ask the contractor to hold their price for more than 120 days, which would have put construction sometime during the fall or winter. During public meetings, many airport users said they would prefer that the work be done during the summer when the high heat makes flying more difficult anyway.
“The FAA wouldn’t allow us to mandate that they do the construction at a certain time, but we wanted to find a hotter month to do it in,” Anderson said. “Luckily the contractor allowed us to do that when we sat down and negotiated with them after the bids came in.”
Anderson said he would have preferred to do the construction in July and August when the heat keeps some plans grounded anyway, but the summer heat is also hard on humans so the contractor didn’t want to make their crews work through July and August in Havasu. Anderson told the council that the May 1 start date was a bit of a compromise.
During discussion of the contract, Councilmember Michele Lin asked about essential services that may be impacted by the airport’s month-and-a-half long closure.
“There is Federal Express, there are doctors and emergency services that fly in,” Raasch said. “They will be notified. We have already had a couple public meetings and invited the users to those meetings, so they are well aware that construction is coming up. We wanted to focus on giving them as much notice as possible. That’s one of the reasons we have pushed it off to May of next year. That was also the outcome of what the users told us would be the best time for them.”
Mayor Cal Sheehy said mail carriers like FedEx and UPS will be able to continue their local operations using a different staging area somewhere in the region while the airport is under construction. Anderson noted that those companies apparently deal with these types of closures frequently enough because the airport hasn’t gotten any complaints about the impending closures from them.
Although airplanes will not be able to use the airport during the construction, Anderson said staff is working out the details of a plan that will allow helicopters to continue to take off and land at the airport during that time.
“We still have to sit down and go over all that,” he said. “It will be a pretty in depth plan to make sure that it is all right.”
Anderson said the majority of military aircraft that use Havasu’s airport are helicopters. He said the airport’s military traffic is pretty irregular – Havasu has had as many as 10 landings in a single day, but it also goes weeks at a time without any military landings – but estimated that the airport sees between 20 and 50 military landings in a given month.
Havasu’s runway at the airport was originally built in 1991, with an extension in 1999 bringing it to its current 8,000 ft length. Raasch said the only other extensive maintenance on the runway came in 2012 when the top layer of asphalt was removed and replaced with fresh asphalt.
Anderson said it’s definitely time to revamp the 31-year old runway.
“It’s unraveling really badly and we have the FOD (foreign object debris) – gravel and pieces of rock – that are out there,” Anderson said. “With all this heat the oil is gone. It’s just in pretty bad shape. It’s not necessarily bad enough to cause accidents, but it causes a lot of maintenance for these aircraft.”
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation’s pavement classification index, Lake Havasu City’s airport has degraded from a “fair” rating of 63 out of a possible 100 in 2017, to a “poor” rating of 42 today. He said the threshold to qualify for pavement maintenance projects is 60 PCI.
“In five years it has gone down pretty quickly,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.