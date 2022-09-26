Darren Huntting is not a new face in the Lake Havasu City Community Choir.
From 2009 to 2013 Huntting was the director of the choir and only left the position he says because of a singing job opportunity at Disneyland. Now nearly a decade later, Huntting is back in Lake Havasu City for the foreseeable future and it just so worked out the choir was looking for a new director.
Officially voted in as the Lake Havasu Community Choir director by the club’s board of directors this past week, Huntting says he has known he was going to make a living through music since the age of nine when he first picked up a trumpet.
“Since fourth grade that’s what I knew my career was going to be,” Huntting said. “It’s going to be music.”
Huntting went on to study music after high school and earned his Master’s degree in choral conducting. Huntting has performed with multiple choirs including The Gary Bonner Singers.
The approach that Huntting says he learned from his studies and times with choirs like the Gary Bonner Singers is that it takes a lot of hard work to get the results you want in concert.
“For me that is the big thing, what I learned in school,” Huntting said. “Years of discipline for moments of freedom.”
Now that he is officially director of the community choir, Huntting says he is looking forward to shaking things up a little as he tries to revitalize the 35 member choir back to the 90 member choir he had when he first directed.
“Just doing the same thing over and over does not interest me whatsoever,” Huntting said.
Huntting says he is focused on finding groups to sing with like the Kingman community choir or even local students.
“We’re going to collaborate, we’re going to do things together whether that is singing under the bridge or the students doing our Christmas concert with us.”
Most of all, Huntting says he wants to make the community choir “a place where anyone and everyone is welcomed and valued.”
The Lake Havasu Community Choir is performing their winter concert on Sunday, Dec. 4. The choir rehearses in the Lake Havasu High School Choir room on Tuesday nights from 6 to 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.