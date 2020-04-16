Lake Havasu’s new fire chief is in a unique position as he takes over the reins of the fire department this week.
Chief Peter Pilafas is taking on the challenges of a change in leadership against the backdrop of an unprecedented pandemic. And he is doing it all while in self-quarantine for the first couple weeks due to making the 1,900-mile move from his former home in the Village of Oak Park – a suburb of Chicago – which is currently a coronavirus hot spot.
“I am not affected, I’m not positive, it is just a precautionary measure that the city has taken coming from a hot spot,” Pilafas said, agreeing with the city’s policy. “Working remotely is obviously a challenge... I’m excited to start meeting individuals when I get off quarantine, on April 23. I’m excited to get into city hall, meet everybody, and get into the community too.”
In the meantime, Pilafas said he has been able to take advantage of technology to keep tabs on the department while staying shut away.
“Technology has helped me tremendously in the transition,” he said. “We have been communicating via Zoom, teleconferencing, phone calls and emails. I only have 10 days left before I am able to finally get into City Hall and start meeting people. So it has been a challenge, but everybody has been very supportive and understanding, especially during this pandemic. In the fire service we have many challenges, but the thing is we get through them together.”
One of the most immediate challenges facing the fire department is obviously the current health crisis that has caused Pilafas quarantine in the first place. He said he has been briefed on the coronavirus situation locally since the last week of March. He estimated his former state is about two weeks ahead of Arizona in terms of infections, but said he feels that Lake Havasu City and Mohave County seem to be on the right track.
“I think a priority for this pandemic is that we keep each other safe,” Pilafas said. “We stay at home, we follow the recommendations from the CDC and the County Health Department. It is really just about protecting each other and getting through this together and make sure that we keep up social distancing and we stop this community spread… It obviously was a lot different up in Illinois because we were getting a lot more cases.”
Approach as chief
Although excited to guide the direction of the department, Pilafas said he likes what he has heard about the LHCFD so far.
“I have always been impressed with the fire department and their engagement within the community,” he said. “I just want to take that further and maintain the customer service that the citizens expect.”
But Pilafas said changes to the departments operations are not imminent. His first order of business is to get to know the department and his now home.
“During this transition it is just about getting to know everybody in the city, on staff and in the community,” Pilafas said. “I think it is important to understand what the issues in Lake Havasu are, what challenges we have to face. I am going to take a slow and analytical approach to this. Coming from the outside, I want to have a high-level balcony view of what is going on in the city and the department. Then I’ll slowly start implementing the changes based on my analysis and where I want to lead the department.”
Pilafas said his main priorities as chief will be firefighter safety and customer service.
“Those are two priorities that are important,” he said. “They are important to me and they are important to the fire service and the city – especially customer service.”
Meet the new chief
Pilafas is a 24-year veteran of the fire service, attending a local fire academy and getting his EMT certification right out of high school before joining the Tri-State Fire Protection District in his home town as a firefighter paramedic. After almost a year there, Pilafas joined the Oak Park Fire Department in 1999 where he stayed until he retired on April 8.
During that time, he worked in the public education division and the training division, and also worked as a paramedic, a lieutenant, and a battalion chief before being promoted to Deputy Chief of Operations in 2015.
Pilafas is also an accomplished academic with an MBA from Benedictine University, an MPA from Governors State University and he plans to wrap up the Executive Fire Officer program through the National Fire Academy in August. Pilafas said he received an outstanding research award in 2008 for a paper he wrote on diversity for the Oak Park Fire Department – one of three research papers he said he has had published through the U.S. Fire Administration.
“I value education,” Pilafas said. “The fire department is in the business of serving people and to do that you have to be able to manage them.”
Pilafas goes west
Ever since Pilafas hit the 20-year mark with the Oak Park Fire Department, he said he has been planning to move west with his wife and children.
“That is where my family and I wanted to retire and be,” Pilafas said. “I have been in the Midwest my entire life. It’s just a change in location, a change in environment, and we have always loved the Arizona-Nevada area. So when I saw Lake Havasu City was looking for a chief this was a great fit for me. I come from a municipality in Illinois with the very same structure of government. Obviously you have great weather out here compared to the Midwest.”
Pilafas said the family has taken trips to Nevada and Arizona in the past, and his mother has been a snowbird over in Goodyear for the last 15 years.
Pilafas described the move to Havasu as the start of his “second career” and said the plan is for him to stay here until he is ready to retire.
Although he has been in the area since April 9, Pilafas said he is excited to finally be able to exit quarantine and start engaging with residents and see what the area has to offer.
“I’m looking forward to getting to know the community and being involved,” he said. “Obviously the lake, the weather, and just the environment in Lake Havasu City is enriched with culture and history. I just look forward to being involved in the community, having my family come out here, and serving the community as their fire chief.”
Pilafas said his wife and their four children – three daughters and one son all between 5 and 10 years old – are still in Illinois but are planning to join him soon. He said their house in Oak Park is set to be sold in about a week and they will start looking for a home in the Havasu city limits.
