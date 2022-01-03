At tonight’s governing board meeting, Lake Havasu Unified School District school board president John Masden will pass the president’s gavel to a new board member.
The first LHUSD governing board meeting of 2022 is tonight at 5 p.m. in the district office board room. Along with a new school board president being elected at the meeting the governing board will also elect a new vice president and appoint Becky Goldberg as the district hearing officer for 2022.
The board will also vote on approving the third Tuesday of every month as its meeting date for the rest of the year.
