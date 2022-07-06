Cities and towns in Arizona will have a little bit more local control over vacation rental properties after a bill seen as a “compromise” was passed by the Legislature during the 2022 session and signed into law by Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday.
According to fact sheets from the Legislature, SB1168 gives local governments a variety of regulatory options for short-term rentals, while also capping the civil penalties that can be imposed on such properties. Local governments will now be able to require the owner of a vacation rental to get a local regulatory permit or license in order to conduct business in the city.
The new law also gives cities and towns the power to require the owner or designee to notify all single-family residential properties in the immediate vicinity that it will operate as a short term rental, requires that short term rental properties display their permit or license number and/or its transaction privilege tax license on every advertisement for the property, and allows a city to require a short-term rental to maintain liability insurance, in addition to other potential regulations cities have the option to adopt.
The law does not give local governments the power to ban short-term rental operations, however, nor can they limit the length of a rental property’s leases.
The bill was co-sponsored by Republican Senators J.D. Mesnard of Chandler and Steve Kaiser of Phoenix. The new law represents the latest effort to address various local issues throughout the state with short term rental properties. Multiple regulations have been proposed in each legislative session since 2016, when the legislature passed a law that took away municipalities’ authority to regulate vacation rental properties in the first place.
City officials in Havasu have been outspoken about the need for the Legislature to return more local control over vacation rental properties since those powers were taken away about six years ago. Prior to 2016, Havasu adopted an ordinance that, among other things, required vacation rental properties to register with the city and provide a 24-hour contact, which allowed any issues with rentals such as noise or trash to be resolved quickly. Officials in Havasu have said that ordinance worked well for the city until state statute rendered it unenforceable.
