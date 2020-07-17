Mohave Community College announced Friday that Maria Ayon is the new dean of student and community engagement at the Lake Havasu City Campus. Ayon replaces Jann Woods, who is retiring after 19 years at the college.
Ayon is a native of McFarland, California, a Central Valley town near Bakersfield. She was selected in a nationwide search from a pool of 86 candidates.
According to a MCC news release, Ayon was the first in her family to complete a terminal degree, and she has worked in higher education for 20 years.
“We’re excited to have Dr. Ayon join our Lake Havasu Campus team,” said MCC President Stacy Klippenstein. “She has many years of experience working in higher education, serving students, and actively engaged in community activities. I believe she will be a wonderful asset to the College and to the community of Lake Havasu City.”
Her first day on the job is scheduled for Aug. 3. Woods will remain on campus for two weeks to assist with Ayon’s transition, the college said.
Ayon received her bachelor’s degree in liberal arts and her master’s degree in educational leadership and policy studies from California State University, Northridge. Her doctor of education degree was received from University of La Verne in organizational leadership.
She also studied for a year in Madrid during her undergraduate experience.
Ayon has worked at various higher education institutions including CSU Northridge, Hartnell College, Pierce College, Antioch University, University of La Verne, and University of the West.
She is currently a site administrator for CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) at one of the top five covid-19 testing sites in the nation. Her leadership role and partnership with the city of Los Angeles has established the most efficient site in Los Angeles testing nearly 3000 patients daily.
