Off-highway vehicle recreation has grown in popularity throughout Arizona – but what’s also grown have been the number of fatal off-road accidents.
Arizona statutes already forbid reckless driving by off-highway motorists on the state’s roadways, but Mohave County Public Works Director Steven Latoski is now recommending a new subsection under state law specific to off-highway vehicle safety.
Latoski is proposing an addition to Arizona Revised Statute 28-1174A, which governs the use of off-highway vehicles on Arizona trails and other rights of way. The addition would prohibit operating an off-highway vehicle at speeds greater than reasonable or prudent. Drivers will be required to control their speeds to avoid collision with people, vehicles or other objects on public rights of way.
“We’ve seen reports from the public at large, concerning off-highway vehicles being operated at higher rates of speed than is reasonable on county rights-of-way,” Latoski said this week. “There have been cases of crashes and accidents with off-highway vehicles, and it seemed like a good move to put forward new legislation on the issue.”
According to Latoski, the county offers excellent opportunities for outdoor recreation seekers – if those opportunities are pursued responsibly.
“It’s a great recreational opportunity, with our vast desert lands and mountainous area,” Latoski said. “I definitely support it in our parks and recreation areas.”
According to a 2018 study by the Consumer Federation of America, off-road vehicle accidents in Arizona are most common during July. Such vehicles should never be driven on paved roads unless such is unavoidable, the organization said, and children younger than 16 should never be allowed to operate vehicles designed for use by adults.
Helmets and safety belts are recommended for all off-highway vehicle passengers, and it is recommended that all such operators take safety courses prior to operating off-highway vehicles.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to review Latoski’s legislative proposal on Monday. Afterward, that proposal could be heard this September at the Arizona County Supervisors Association’s legislative summit in Yavapai County.
