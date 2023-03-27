By John Gutekunst
PARKER — The Parker off-road races will return in early 2024 with two new organizers. The Parker 400 will be held in January, with the new organizers being the Martelli Brothers. They operate the Mint 400 and California 300.
The second Parker race is tentatively set for Feb. 24, 2024. The new organizer is Legacy Racing, which is led by former Best in the Desert Racing Association Operations Manager Donald Jackson.
The Bureau of Land Management announced the granting of the permits for the races on Thursday, March 23. Much of the race course is on land held by the BLM.
The races are a major annual boost to the local economy. Many visitors come to the area and fill the motel rooms and RV parks. There are also many events surrounding the races, including the Downtown Experience, a big street fair and “show and shine” in downtown Parker.
The Parker Regional Chamber of Commerce & Tourism was very happy to see the races return.
“The Parker Regional Chamber of Commerce and Tourism is excited for off road racing to return to Parker,” said Chamber Director Melissa Newton. “We support off road racing as our area benefits greatly from the economic impact that these races bring. We are looking forward to working with both entities that received the BLM permits for our area and happy to see this time-honored tradition return to Parker.”
Best in the Desert Racing Association, which was founded by Casey Folks, had organized and operated the Parker races since 2003, taking over from Whiplash Motorsports. Folks, who died in 2017, brought many new ideas to the races, and he was proud of his working relationship with the BLM.
The races were cancelled in 2023 after BITD failed to produce an operations plan that addressed many of the BLM’s concerns from the previous year, including concerns over “spectator management.” The BLM declined to issue the permits for the races.
The Bureau of Land Management has granted the permit for the 2024 Parker 400 to the Martelli Brothers, Matt and Josh. Based in San Diego, Calif., they also operate the Mint 400 in Nevada and the California 300 in Barstow, Calif.
With the acquisition of the Parker 400, the Martelli Brothers have announced the three races will be put together in what they call the “Unlimited Off-Road Racing Series.”
The Martelli Bros. are best known for producing off-road video through their media company, Mad Media LLC. They’ve been operating and promoting races since they bought the Mint 400 from Southern Nevada Off-Road Enthusiasts in 2011.
The brothers got started by photographing and making videos of off-road racing in the 1990s. They got to know and have business relationships with many racers and their sponsors. One of these sponsors was General Tire. It was in this role that they were covering the 2011 Mint 400.
The Martelli Brothers partnered with Best In The Desert in the early years, then went independent in 2020. Josh Martelli noted they had less than 200 entrants and few spectators when they bought the race. In 2023, they had 491 entrants and an estimated 35,000 spectators.
Martelli said the will have more information on the event in the next few weeks. For now, the best they can do is say the Parker 400 will be run in January 2024.
“We know many in the community will immediately ask for the dates,” Martelli said in a press release. “For now we’d like to simply announce the month. We need time to finalize the schedule with you all, the BLM, and talk with the hotels and folks on the lodging side. This should only take 2-3 weeks but it’s important we all agree on that prior to release the dates. Let me know if you have any questions or concerns about that.”
Legacy Racing gets second Parker off-road race permit: The BLM has permits available for two off-road racing permits in Parker, and the second permit went to Legacy Racing of Las Vegas. The tentative date for their race in the Parker area is Feb. 24, 2024.
One of the founders of Legacy Racing is former BITD Operations Manager Donald Jackson. He had worked with Casey Folks for several years at BITD, and was named operations manager following Folks’ death in 2017.
Jackson was with BITD until his resignation in August 2020. A month later, he founded Legacy with his wife, Kristy, and Liz Marshall.
Legacy organizes and operates several races each year, including the Baja-Nevada in May, the Dirt Rebelution in September in Cedar City, Utah, and the Gold Rush race in October from Virginia City to Tonopah, Nev.
“Some time ago, we were alerted that the Parker course was going to be available to Legacy Racing,” Jackson said in a press release. “We wasted no time, and jumped at the opportunity to chat with the great members of that community. Parker holds a very special place not only in our hearts, but many of you as well. We have long awaited the chance to bring back the days of Parker racing that we all know and love. With only two permits made available, we knew the competition was going to be stiff. But competition is what we do best, so we worked our hardest to come out on top of the seven other entities fighting for a spot.”
Jackson said their hard work paid off as they were awarded the permit for one of two races in the Parker area. He thanked the Lake Havasu BLM Field Office, the town of Parker and the Colorado River Indian Tribe for making this all possible.
“It’s truly an honor to bring back this amazing event at an iconic location, and we are so thankful for the opportunity to do it with our amazing partners, sponsors, racers, and fans!” Jackson said.
