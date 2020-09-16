The SARA Park Rodeo Grounds could soon host nightly events for the first time in almost two decades, thanks to some new lighting.
“We’ve never been able to have events at night, because we’ve never had lights bright enough,” said Rodeo board member Sandi Nagel. “Now we can keep the events going or have other events in the warmer season, when it’s too hot to do anything during the day.”
According to Nagel, construction of the new lights over Havasu’s rodeo grounds has been ongoing for the past several weeks.
“I decided to post a picture on social media, and get people excited about the rodeo in January,” Nagel said.
The Lake Havasu City Rodeo is scheduled to return to the SARA Park Rodeo Grounds Jan. 30-31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.