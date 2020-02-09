During Winterfest, a new 2,500 square-foot martial arts training center in downtown Lake Havasu City hosted its grand opening.
Bridge City Combat, 2143 N. McCulloch Blvd., offers instruction for youth and adults. It is co-owned by Christian Beyers, Tim Livingston and Patrick Baughman. Baughman also owns Against All Enemies, a gun shop, across the street at 2152 N. McCulloch Blvd. To contact either business, call 928-444-5778.
Arizona liquor laws explained
A series of liquor law seminars will be presented by the Justice Liquor Agency in Havasu at the London Bridge Resort. The first is a free general knowledge meeting Feb. 20, 9-10 a.m., during the Hospitality Association’s monthly meeting.
Later in the day, noon-3 p.m., is a basic class concerning serving alcohol. The cost is $10. A management class follows, 3:30-5:30 p.m. It costs $20 and covers over service and dealing with difficult patrons as well as how to maintain proper records in preparation for an inspection.
The series ends with a free class Feb. 21, 9-11 a.m. It explains liquor laws as they pertain to a special event license.
Register for classes by visiting www.azjla.com/registration. Payment will be collected at the class. For details, call Regan at 928-453-3444.
Beware of census job recruiting scams
The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting to fill thousands of temporary positions. Kryistyna Hook
of Havasu’s Better Business Bureau warns job seekers to beware of scams. Scammers post about open census jobs on the web and social media, then ask to be paid fees for applications, training and may request personal information. Federal agencies never charge fees for applications or identification.
The Census Bureau may request information through phone, email, mail, fax and in-person. There are only three ways to reply to the census: phone, mail or online. The official website of the bureau is census.gov; the homepage for the 2020 census is 2020census.gov.
Some information requested is personal, but the Census Bureau will never ask for a full social security number, money, donations, anything on behalf of a political party, full bank or credit account numbers or personally identifiable information, the BBB said.
If someone visits your residence to complete a survey, check for a U.S. Census Bureau ID badge. Never give out personal information. Census takers will never ask for social security number, bank account number, credit card number, money or donations.
BHC court convicts
unlicensed contractor
The Arizona Registrar of Contractors closed its investigation into Bullhead City resident Robert Laster. The case was successfully adjudicated in January in Bullhead City Municipal Court.
Laster, 51, pleaded no contest to attempted contracting without a license, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
He was doing business as Bullhead Solar, Inc., and contracted to repair an electric generating wind turbine machine at a Bullhead City home. Laster was paid $8,850 for the job, but nearly eight months later the repair still was not complete.
He was sentenced to pay $1,339 in restitution to the homeowner and $541 in fines and fees. He was also sentenced to 24 months of unsupervised probation and 20 days of jail time that will be suspended if all terms of the probation are met.
Laster has never been a licensed contractor in Arizona. The agency investigated previous unlicensed complaints against Laster and in 2014. He was issued a $1,000 civil penalty after contracting to remove and install a solar photovoltaic system from a residence.
AZ ROC frequently receives complaints regarding unlicensed entities exploiting property owners ranging from poor work to complete abandonment. To check the license status of a contractor, visit www.roc.az.gov or call 877-692-9762
Submit your business news items to Pam Ashley at pashley@havasunews.com or call 928-453-4237, ext. 230.
