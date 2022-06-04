A brand new healthcare facility is under construction at the Shops at Lake Havasu with the goal of opening up an ambulatory surgery center, medical offices, and a medical imaging center in Havasu in early 2023.
Community Health Development Partners has announced plans to open a 36,000 square foot outpatient facility, which will be called the Lake Havasu Community Health Center, using existing space at The Shops that has been vacant for many years. CHDP is based out of Omaha, Nebraska, but President David Kilper said the company has had its eye on Lake Havasu City since its founding in 2020. He said Havasu’s healthcare needs were one of the main priorities that inspired longtime Havasu resident Jarrett Portz to found the company with David Lutz. Portz and Lutz are both listed as Principal & Senior Managing Director on CHDP’s website.
Portz also owns much of the property at The Shops, including the building that the new community health center will be moving into.
“[Portz’s] experience in Lake Havasu City gave him a direct line of sight into one of the area’s most pressing needs: increased access to affordable healthcare options,” Kilper said. “That experience – and the desire to help fill an identified gap in Lake Havasu City’s healthcare landscape — led Jarrett and David Lutz — the company’s other co-founder – to form Community Health Development Partners in 2020. The goal of the company is to bring affordable, high-quality health, wellness and recreation facilities to areas that otherwise lack access to those types of resources. This includes rural communities, low-income census tracts and medically underserved areas.”
Kilper said Lake Havasu City certainly fits the mold of the type of community CHDP seeks to serve. He said Havasu is federally designated as a “medically underserved area” and a “healthcare professional shortage area” for primary care, dental care, and mental healthcare. He said a Community Health Needs Assessment for Mohave County, published by the University of Arizona in 2019, reinforced that need locally as it identified the area’s shortage of specialized healthcare as a critical need. The U of A assessment also noted that patients often drive hundreds of miles to receive the required medical care – which is a problem compounded by the fact that more than 20% of county residents do not own a car.
“Driving long distances for surgeries can be a burden even for healthier individuals; for those who are ill, a lack of accessible options can mean foregoing care altogether,” Portz said. “We are passionate about building something that the community needs right here in Lake Havasu: a new conveniently located choice for affordable, quality surgical care. We are also excited for Lake Havasu CHC to breathe new life into long-vacant space at the Shops at Lake Havasu – and for the potential this project brings for attracting additional investment to the area.”
Kilper said CHDP will operate the new facility and is the majority owner of the Lake Havasu Community Health Center. He said the development also has several individual investors who will own a minority stake. One of those investors includes Dr. Jack Dunn, who announced a couple years ago that he hoped to build an inpatient facility called Hava Choice Microhospital on Swanson Avenue near the Arizona State University campus. According to a Planning and Zoning meeting earlier this month, plans to build multi-family housing on those lots have since replaced the plan for a microhospital.
Since its founding in 2020, CDHP has grown to a staff of more than 20 employees across seven states: Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Nebraska, Missouri, Illinois and Pennsylvania. CDHP is currently constructing three healthcare campuses with ambulatory surgery centers – including the one in Havasu. Kilper said the other two are both in rural Nevada with one going into a former retail building like the development in Havasu, and the other being constructed from scratch on a previously undeveloped lot.
“All three are similar in size and scope,” Kilper said.
Kilper said construction of the center in Havasu kicked off in March, and CDHP hopes to complete the renovations by the end of 2022 – though he said persistent supply chain issues and labor shortages may extend that into early 2023. He said based on the current construction timeline, CDHP is hoping to have the Lake Havasu CHC open and providing services to residents sometime during the first quarter of 2023.
He said CDHP has already discussed the potential of providing care at the facility with 20 local physicians.
Anyone interested in working at the new facility or serving on the patient advisory board should contact Chief Nursing Officer Lori Radine at lori.radine@havasuchc.com.
About the Lake Havasu Community Health Center
The 36,000 square foot Lake Havasu Community Health Center will include an ambulatory surgery center, a medical office building, and an imaging center and is expected to offer a wide range of services once it gets up and running.
Plans for the ambulatory surgery center include four operating rooms, two procedure rooms, and a catheterization lab.
“It will offer a broad range of medical services in response to the area’s most pressing healthcare needs, including general surgery, cardiology, gastroenterology, neurosurgery, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain management, podiatry, and ophthalmology,” Kilper said.
The medical office building will provide space for local and visiting physicians to conduct pre- and post-procedure visits that Kilper says will create a hub for specialty care that is not currently available in Havasu.
The imaging center will include MRI, CT, ultrasound imaging and fluoroscopy capabilities to provide a variety of services including cardiac screening, diagnostic imaging, breast and vascular exams, digital x-rays and DEXA scanning.
The facility also expects to offer free health and wellness programs and referral services through its non-profit organization – Community Health Development Foundation.
The free programs are expected to include heart-healthy cooking, nutrition and exercise classes, FluFit clinics to promote colorectal cancer screenings in conjunction with annual flu shots, and classes that provide non-pharmacological alternatives to pain management. The facility will also employ a “patient navigator” to help local healthcare providers connect their patients with advocates, agencies, and nonprofits that can help supplement their care – which CDHP says will be available to all area residents whether they use the community health center or not.
Wonderful news! This is so needed in Lake Havasu City! Thank you for bringing this service to our fair city!
