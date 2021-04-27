Vacant positions on various Lake Havasu City boards and commissions are available for the public to serve the community. The City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for the following positions:
Airport Advisory Board has two regular (pilot and non-pilot) and one alternate (pilot) positions available.
The Board of Adjustment has one regular and three alternate positions. The Board of Adjustment hears and decides appeals of actions taken by the zoning administrator.
The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board has three regular positions and one student position available. The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board provides recommendations to the City Council regarding the planning and operation of city parks and recreational programs.
The Planning and Zoning Commission has three regular positions available. The Planning and Zoning Commission provides recommendations to the City Council about land and building use within the city.
The Public Safety Retirement System (PSPRS) Local Fire and Police Board has one citizen member position available. The Board reviews PSPRS applications for member enrollment and retirement.
Applications are available at City Hall, 2330 N. McCulloch Blvd., or online at www.lhcaz.gov. All applications must be submitted before or by noon on June 22.
