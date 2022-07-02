Two New Mexico residents were arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop on I-40 in Needles, when their car was allegedly identified as stolen by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies.
The traffic stop took place early Wednesday morning, when deputies determined that a temporary license plate for the reportedly stolen vehicle didn’t match records associated with the vehicle itself. According to investigators, a check of the vehicle identification number showed that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Albuquerque.
The vehicle’s occupants, identified as Albuquerque residents Erik Garcia, 39, and Julia Ortiz, 42, were arrested at the scene. Garcia was charged with felony counts of receiving stolen property and forging vehicle registration documents. Ortiz was charged with felony counts of forging vehicle registration documents and transporting narcotics.
As of Friday, each remained in custody at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office’s Colorado River Station Jail.
