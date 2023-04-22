A New Mexico man who was drunk when he shot his wife in Lake Havasu City and drove away won’t be leaving Arizona any time soon. Judge Billy Sipe has ordered that Christopher Begaye, 45, spend 10.5-years in the Arizona Department of Corrections.

A trial jury in late January convicted Begaye, Albuquerque, of attempted second degree murder, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct involving a weapon.

