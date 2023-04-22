A New Mexico man who was drunk when he shot his wife in Lake Havasu City and drove away won’t be leaving Arizona any time soon. Judge Billy Sipe has ordered that Christopher Begaye, 45, spend 10.5-years in the Arizona Department of Corrections.
A trial jury in late January convicted Begaye, Albuquerque, of attempted second degree murder, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct involving a weapon.
Lake Havasu police reported last summer that Begaye was in the passenger seat when he shot his wife in the upper torso before the wounded woman exited the vehicle in the area of the Park Terrace Avenue and Nugget Drive intersection.
Begaye drove away but was awakened about 15 minutes later while he was soundly sleeping on a bench just inside the park outside the Star Cinemas at the Shops at Lake Havasu, 5601 Highway 95.
Begaye claims he doesn’t remember the Aug. 9 incident. His wife survived but recanted her story months after telling police it was her husband who shot her.
The jury didn’t buy the suggestion that someone else possibly shot the woman. Deputy County attorney Leah Nelson said her back pedaling reveals that the victim is manipulated and controlled by the defendant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.