A New Mexico resident was indicted in Mohave County Superior Court last week on charges of attempted second-degree murder, after a shooting incident that occurred in the area of Park Terrace Avenue.
Christopher Begaye, 45, is now scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 29, where he will be arraigned on felony counts including attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault by domestic violence, weapons misconduct and disorderly conduct with a weapon.
According to police and prosecutors, Begaye was traveling in a vehicle with the victim on Aug. 9, in the area of Park Terrace Avenue and Nugget Drive. Police say that Begaye shot the victim in her upper chest while inside the vehicle, before the victim managed to get out.
Begaye then allegedly drove away from the scene. According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, Begaye’s vehicle was found about 15 minutes later near the Shops at Lake Havasu, and Begaye himself was found sleeping on a nearby bench.
Begaye was taken into custody at the scene.
The victim ultimately survived her injuries.
As of Tuesday, Begaye remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $1 million bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.