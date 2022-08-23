Begaye

Christopher Begaye

A New Mexico resident was indicted in Mohave County Superior Court last week on charges of attempted second-degree murder, after a shooting incident that occurred in the area of Park Terrace Avenue.

Christopher Begaye, 45, is now scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 29, where he will be arraigned on felony counts including attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault by domestic violence, weapons misconduct and disorderly conduct with a weapon.

