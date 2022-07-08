Mohave Community College is offering a post-baccalaureate program to help qualified applicants obtain a teaching certificate.
The Arizona Department of Education recently approved the college’s plan to offer a pathway for those with bachelor’s degrees to earn their K-8 teaching certification, according to an MCC news release.
The MCC program includes 14 courses and a student teaching requirement. Many of the classes help students understand teaching methods and how to manage a classroom.
To apply for an Arizona K-8 license, individuals in the MCC program must complete the required courses with at least a grade of C, have an overall 3.0 GPA, and pass the Arizona Educator Proficiency Assessment, Elementary Education Subtests I and II, and the Constitutions of the U.S. and Arizona exams.
Classes begin Aug. 22, and early sign-ups are recommended. Start by filling out the online Request Information Form at www.Mohave.edu/Certified.
For more information contact Leugers at LLeugers@mohave.edu or Dr. Jennifer Woolston at JWoolston@mohave.edu.
— Special to Today’s News-Herald
