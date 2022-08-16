dog shelter in Kingman

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors received an update on the new county animal shelter to be built on Burbank Street in Kingman, and construction is expected to wrap up in August 2023.

At the Monday, Aug. 15 board meeting, Mohave County Public Works Director Steve Latowski said while construction is “on track,” changes in the construction schedule may differ from their current predictions due to supply chain issues.

