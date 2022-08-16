KINGMAN — The Mohave County Board of Supervisors received an update on the new county animal shelter to be built on Burbank Street in Kingman, and construction is expected to wrap up in August 2023.
At the Monday, Aug. 15 board meeting, Mohave County Public Works Director Steve Latowski said while construction is “on track,” changes in the construction schedule may differ from their current predictions due to supply chain issues.
However, staff hopes construction can begin in November 2022 after the final design is presented by Woodruff Construction in October 2022.
“Regardless of the uncertainty, we’ve got a very skilled design/build team with our county staff as backstop to ensure project progress and development towards success,” Latowski said. “We are still comfortable and confident that we’ll see a sound proposal from Woodruff Construction team.”
According to the presentation given to the board, the 7,940-square-foot building with a 17,020 square foot roofed area will house 67 dog habitats compared to 54 at the current shelter and 84 cat habitats compared to the current 44, a more than 50% increase in habitat space. The shelter will also help with community engagement and provide a better environment for pets.
Shelter staff want to create a functional and versatile facility that will benefit animals, staff, volunteers and community members.
Most importantly, staff hopes the new building will improve adoption rates.
In February, the board awarded and signed a design-build contract with Woodruff Construction of Flagstaff.
At the time, construction completion was estimated for July 2023, but has since been pushed back a month.
“That is what all of the stakeholders envision, that by about a year from now we should see building construction complete,” Latowski said.
The Mohave County 2022 Capital Project Fund allocated $3.5 million for the new shelter with construction and pre-construction costs capped at $3.1 million. Around $271,000 is budgeted for pre-construction services.
The shelter has $400,000 budgeted for utility connections and Burbank Avenue improvements, which Latowski said staff anticipates will be under budget.
While the building proposal initially called for a steel building, the design team re-evaluated material use due to the high price of steel.
Supervisor Jean Bishop of District 4 said she was glad to hear the update, especially since people were unsure if the new building would ever become a reality.
“This has been a long process and a lot of people are beginning to wonder if this is ever going to get built, myself included,” Bishop said. “I’m really happy to receive this presentation.”
